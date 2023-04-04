Baltimore archbishop Lori says he expects Maryland AG report on Catholic Church sex abuse to be released shortly

The Most Rev. William E. Lori, the archbishop of Baltimore, says he believes a long-awaited Maryland attorney general’s office report on child sexual abuse by priests in the archdiocese will be released soon.

Lori told Catholics in Central and Western Maryland on Monday night that he expects “the Baltimore City Circuit Court will soon authorize the Maryland Office of Attorney General to release its report into child sexual abuse by some ministers of the Church and the Archdiocese’s own past failures in responding to such allegations.”

The attorney general’s office found during its four-year investigation that 158 Catholic priests and brothers had sexually abused or tortured more than 600 children during an 80-year period beginning in the 1940s.

Lori did not say what day he expects the court to release the 456-page document, which was completed in November. But he did warn the archdiocese’s half-million Catholics in his emailed message that it will be “devastating to read.”

“Though the Archdiocese has made great strides over the last three decades to rid the Church of the scourge of abuse and to set the standard for how institutions should respond to allegations of child sexual abuse, the report covers a period in the Archdiocese’s past when our response to such allegations was woefully inadequate,” Lori wrote, again offering apologies and prayers for victim-survivors of child abuse.

“More than anything, in this moment, though, I want to pause to recognize and validate that the vile and horrifying abuse that is the subject of the Attorney General’s investigation represents a grave betrayal, and that it has had devastating consequences for victim-survivors,” Lori added.

Some details from the report became public as part of a court filing in November. The full report could not initially be released, however, because it included material from grand jury testimony, which is protected by Maryland law.

A Baltimore judge subsequently ruled that the report could be made public, but only after individuals who are named in it but not charged with wrongdoing had a chance to hear from investigators why they were included and to express their views on the use of their names.

The archdiocese covers Baltimore City and the counties of Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington.