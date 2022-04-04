Spinning it forward: Renovation plans set for a former silk mill in Western Maryland

When the Klotz Silk Mill in Lonaconing was abandoned, equipment and personal effects like these shoes were left behind and the factory has remained largely untouched as-is since. (Posted by ZOLTAN LEVAY, Community Contributor)

LONACONING — A former silk mill dating back more than 100 years is under new ownership and renovation of the historic landmark is underway.

Located on East Railroad Street in Lonaconing, the Klotz Throwing Company — sometimes written as Klots — opened in 1907, producing silk and rayon until it was closed in 1957 during a labor dispute. At its peak in the 1920s, the facility employed more than 300 people.

The former mill in Allegany County was purchased in March by Brandon Sloan, a Lonaconing resident, from heirs of the late owner Herb Crawford. The building is a three-story, 52,000-square-foot brick structure with a basement level and two upper floors that feature 20-foot ceilings.

A real estate investor, Sloan, 28, said preserving the mill is his priority.

Factory equipment in the abandoned Klotz Throwing Company silk mill in Lonaconing. (Posted by ZOLTAN LEVAY, Community Contributor)

“There is so much potential but the first and foremost thing, I believe, is making sure it remains standing,” he said. “We’ve got some plans for the place.”

According to Sloan, Crawford did basic things to keep the aging structure from being demolished.

“Sometimes Herb didn’t get enough credit for what he did,” Sloan said. “The reason we are standing here today is because of Herb. If it wasn’t for Herb, it wouldn’t be salvageable.”

One of the unusual characteristics of the facility is that it looks the same, despite some dust and faded paint, as the day the doors closed. Dozens of spinning machines were simply turned off when the mill closed, with thousands of wooden spools remaining stacked and ready for use. Calendars hanging on the walls still show September 1957. Records remain in file cabinets and personal items left by employees are visible throughout.

“It has sat here [vacant] for longer than it was operational,” Sloan said. “Everyone knows the silk mill. I grew up riding pedal bikes up and down the road here.”

Spools in the abandoned Klotz Throwing Company silk mill in Lonaconing. (Posted by ZOLTAN LEVAY, Community Contributor)

Sloan said bringing manufacturing to the site is unlikely, but he wants to turn the mill into something that will make the community proud. He is not releasing some of his plans, other than a portion will become a museum.

“We have some really cool plans for it,” Sloan said. “The office area and the floor with the machinery will become part of the museum, which will document the history from [the town of] Barton to Midland. This area has so much historical history with it. I think it is important to get it on display.”

Sloan said the immediate task is to stabilize the structure.

“The roof [repair] is first so there are no water leaks. Before we do anything we need to get it cleaned up and get the roof fixed,” he said.

A calendar frozen in time at the silk mill in Lonaconing. (Posted by ZOLTAN LEVAY, Community Contributor)

The mill had become popular among explorers of off-the-beaten-path destinations. It even gained a reputation for paranormal activity after some unusual occurrences took place at the site, according to Sloan.

“The paranormal investigators have already been here and we’ve had several occurrences ... just some very unusual things,” he said.

Sloan is scheduling “Ghost Tours” for April 15 and 16. For more information, including updates on the renovation project, go to Facebook, under “Lonaconing Silk Mill” or call Sloan at 240-657-9518.

Cameras have been installed to prevent vandalism. “People can come and take photos outside but we don’t want them entering the premises. This is a work zone so please don’t trespass,” he said.

Parts list from the old silk mill in Lonaconing. (Posted by Bob Webber, Community Contributor)

Sloan and his team will be holding fundraisers, including selling spools, with all proceeds going toward the renovations.

As Sloan was talking, there was a knock on the door. He answered and a woman said some of her family members want to help him fix the mill up.

“That right there, that makes me really proud of where I come from,” Sloan said. “A lot of people have reached out to me. They come by and bring machinery. They do whatever needs done. I was born and raised here. It will always be Coney for me.”