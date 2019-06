Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Peter Middelthon, crew chief and archaeologist, left, stoops next to an unearthed brick hearth at left, while Esther Doyle Read, lecturer at UMBC Ancient Studies Department, and the project archaeologist, stands inside an 1845 mikveh - a ritual bath- beneath the Lloyd Street Synagogue. They recently uncovered more of the mikveh which was discovered in the 1990's.