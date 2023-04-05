Baltimore synagogue’s Passover Seder mirrors theme of deliverance for LGBTQ+ Jews

As he helped his synagogue prepare for an early Passover Seder last week, Marc Wernick found himself pondering the fundamental theme of the Jewish holiday that begins at sunset Wednesday: deliverance from oppression.

It has been three decades since he mustered the resolve to tell his mother a secret he had held since he was in high school — that he’s gay. The way she responded exemplified why it has long been hard for many in his faith to come out of the closet.

“You know that’s frowned on in Judaism, don’t you?” his mother said, not in anger, he believes, but in hopes he might change his mind.

“There was no animosity at all, but it was clear I had a challenge to overcome within the family,” said Wernick, a 59-year-old training specialist with the Food and Drug Administration.

Both parents have long since accepted their son’s sexual identity, reasoning it represents no conflict with the Jewish faith, and Wernick is thankful for that. He’s equally happy to belong to a local religious community that came to the same conclusion long ago.

As a member of Bolton Street Synagogue in North Baltimore, Wernick enjoys the company of some 200 families whose core belief is the Hebrew Bible assertion that all human beings are made in God’s image, whether they’re part of a traditionally marginalized group or not.

“I wasn’t always aware of the intersectionality between my LGBTQ+ identity and my Jewish identity, but I’m more than out and proud now, and so are a growing number of queer Jews,” Wernick said as he paused from helping organize the LGBTQ+ Seder the progressive synagogue held last week.

The event drew 110 people, its largest turnout to date, and was backed by 19 sponsoring organizations, its most so far, both signs that synagogue leaders say reflect a rapidly growing awareness of the need for LGBTQ+ individuals to enjoy supportive “spaces” within the faith.

Passover, of course, commemorates the Israelites’ escape from slavery in ancient Egypt millenniums ago. Jews believe that God allowed the forces of destruction he had unleashed on the Pharaoh to “pass over” the Jewish people, allowing them to begin a difficult but affirmative journey toward freedom in a land of their own.

It’s a commandment given in the Hebrew Bible’s Book of Leviticus — that Jewish people should mark the start of the holiday with a “feast of unleavened bread” — that gave rise to the tradition of seders still celebrated by millions. On Wednesday night, Jews around the world will gather in private homes and community spaces to recount the Exodus story, recite traditional prayers, and eat foods symbolic of the trials and joys of the journey.

Finn Boler, a member of Bolton Street Synagogue, offers the Passover seder plate to Chet Jechura, left, who along with Carissa Surber, to his left, belong to Faith Communities of Baltimore. Seated third from left is Stu Goldstone, a member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

For some Jews across the generations, though, it has felt ironic at best to be asked to celebrate the idea of deliverance when some in the faith have long construed its holiest writings to exclude members of the the LGBTQ+ community.

The same Hebrew Bible book that calls for Passover seders contains a passage in Leviticus 18:22 that is traditionally interpreted as classifying sexual intercourse between males as an “abomination” worthy of severe punishment, even death. And while the Hebrew Bible makes no mention of intercourse between women, and only elliptically alludes to what now might be considered transgender issues, lesbians and gender-fluid individuals also say traditional Jewish belief systems have left them feeling excluded from their own faith.

“For someone who has been raised in a more traditional environment, there is still not the same type of welcoming approach [for LGBTQ+ people and concerns] as there is in a more liberal Jewish space,” said Rabbi Andy Gordon, the spiritual leader of the reconstructionist Bolton Street Synagogue.

Indeed, as Gordon pointed out, official and unofficial stances toward LGBTQ+ individuals vary across Jewish denominations, with the socially progressive Conservative, Reform and Reconstructionist branches generally supportive of LGBTQ+ people and issues, the more liberal Orthodox movements evolving rapidly in that direction, and even some of the more scripturally conservative Orthodox communities making incremental changes.

A range of factors has contributed to the broad shift, experts say, including modern scholarship that explores more fully the cultural context in which Leviticus 18:22 was written, the proliferation of Jewish LGBTQ+ support groups and activities in recent years, and a broad belief that there’s a demographic need for the cultural views of younger people to be enfolded into the faith.

Participants in the Passover seder for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, including from front to back, Sascha Huruvitz of Beth Am Synagogue, Aliza Silverman of UMBC Hillel, and Rachel Siegel of Repair the World, add droplets of wine onto a plate for the recital of the "10 queer plagues." (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Wernick says the release of a documentary film, “Trembling Before God,” in 2001, helped him and others sense more easily how LGBTQ+ life and Judaism can embrace. The film focuses on gay and lesbian Orthodox Jews trying to reconcile their sexuality with their faith.

His mother began to work with PFLAG, a nationwide group dedicated to “supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.” Eshel, a nonprofit founded in 2010 to help create accepting communities for LGBTQ+ Jews who feel excluded within the faith, operates discreetly within synagogues of most denominations.

More locally, a donor-supported group known as JPride Baltimore serves as a grant depository for projects that help “create safe spaces and equality for LGBTQ individuals and their families within the Jewish community through support, education and advocacy.” The Associated-affiliated organization has funded 29 projects, including film screenings, arts festivals and last week’s seder, to the tune of about $1,000 each.

Those and other factors have helped affirm the identities of many who came to the Bolton Street Synagogue seder, an event that was attended by LGBTQ+ individuals from across the area, their family members, and supporters, including a Catholic nun, a male United Methodist pastor, and representatives of the Black Lives Matter Interfaith Coalition, a group the synagogue supports.

In a service led by Gordon, guests observed the traditional elements of a seder — the lighting of candles to represent illumination, the dipping of greenery to symbolize new growth, the recitation of the 10 plagues brought by Pharaoh — but all with an LGBTQ+ twist.

The “10 queer plagues,” for example, included HIV/AIDS, homophobia, and bullying, and an orange was added to the six traditional foods on the seder plate to symbolize “the fruitfulness for all Jews when [LGBTQ+ people] are contributing and active members of Jewish life.”

LGBTQ+ guests said they’ve drawn strength from family members, faith leaders and their own “families of choice,” among other sources of encouragement.

Finn Boler, 21, an engineer who works for the federal government and a gay transgender man, recalls the stress of being raised in a conservative Episcopalian church in Georgia whose pastors made no secret of their disapproval of LGBTQ+ lifestyles in any form.

The experience convinced him that “Christianity was not for me,” a development that estranged him from his family. When he moved to Baltimore and befriended members of Bolton Street Synagogue, though, he was so taken by their friendliness he began the process of converting to Judaism and has been active in the faith since.

“It’s not that Judaism is actively pro-LGBTQ+, but it’s so encouraging that no one [in the synagogue] has given me grief or even brought my sexuality up,” said Boler, who broke the ceremonial matzoh and led a range of conversations at his table.

Rachel Siegel has enjoyed a far smoother ride within Judaism, the faith of her family of origin. A fellow with Repair the World Baltimore, a group that fosters Jewish social action, Siegel, 25, says she knew early in life that she was lesbian, and her parents and Jewish mentors were so supportive of her as a person that it never seemed to conflict with their religion.

Still, Siegel said there were too few opportunities in Miami, her hometown, to assert her faith and sexual identity openly at the same time — one reason she gladly worked with her employer to help organize the Bolton Street seder.

“It’s such a special experience when the two most important identities of my life can come together and uplift each other, particularly while celebrating such an important holiday,” Siegel said.

Leslie Elhai of Pikesville, 68, said she believes older LGBTQ+ people have generally had to struggle more to find support within the faith than younger ones, but she has been a happy exception.

She didn’t understand until she was married to a man that she’s lesbian, Elhai says, a fact that led to the dissolution of the marriage. But it also freed her to embrace her true self in a way she never had.

Elhai later married a woman, and her Modern Orthodox Jewish mother surprised her by welcoming her then spouse as warmly as she would anyone who loved her daughter.

“My parents always encouraged us to be strong individuals. That’s a very big part of my self-confidence,” she said.

Wernick came so far in affirming his that he long ago emerged as one of Baltimore’s leaders in building hospitable communities for LGBTQ+ Jews. A board member of both JPride and Bolton Street Synagogue, he moved easily among longtime friends as well as guests who have yet to come out in their own families or workmates.

“We think it’s really important to share this with the greater Baltimore Jewish community, that we’re creating a space for queer Jews,” he said.

This weekend, he’ll attend yet another seder, this one with his mother and other relations near where he grew up in Montgomery County.

“She’s had a 180-degree turnaround,” he said.