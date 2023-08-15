MARC to close Laurel station for 10 weeks during reconstruction

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A MARC station will close for weeks starting later this month as part of a project to improve pedestrian access at one of Maryland’s oldest commuter rail stations.

Starting Aug. 21, Camden Line service will be unavailable at the Laurel station, the 10th-busiest stop on the 42-station system that ferries commuters from the Maryland suburbs to downtown Washington. Service will return Oct. 29, officials said.

The 10-week closure is unusual, but the Maryland Transit Administration said it is necessary to expedite a $2.6 million reconstruction of the station’s platforms, stairs and ramps, which will improve pedestrian access. MARC last shut down a station eight years ago, when it closed the Seabrook stop for several weeks to complete tunnel repairs.

“We appreciate the patience of our MARC customers as we update and modernize the Laurel Station,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a statement. “We understand this will cause some short-term inconvenience, but working this way will result in a far faster return to service for our riders and ensure the safety of riders and workers during construction.”

The closure will enable crews to finish the work in less than half the time it would take to repair one platform at a time, the MTA said.

The work comes as MARC ridership has yet to recover from the pandemic. The system is carrying about 300,000 riders a month, or about 40 percent of ridership levels in 2019, according to agency data. The Laurel station serves about 234 daily riders — about 35 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Maryland transportation officials recommend that riders drive to other MARC stations, such as Muirkirk in Prince George’s County or Savage at the Howard and Anne Arundel county line. Fares from Laurel are the same as those from Muirkirk and Savage, and there is free parking at both stations.

Other alternatives include taking a commuter bus and driving to the Penn Line via the closest station at Odenton, nearly nine miles from Laurel. Metrobus 89M stops in and around downtown Laurel and connects to the Greenbelt Metro station and MARC station.

Officials said the platforms and stairs at the Laurel station have reached end of their service life and will be rebuilt while maintaining the station’s historic character. The station was part of the B & O Railroad and originally built in 1884.

The state is using a $960,000 federal grant that supports pedestrian and accessibility projects, as well as other Federal Transit Administration and state funding. The construction comes after three years of planning and design.