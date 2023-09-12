Kroger to sell some Harris Teeters stores ahead of new merger

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harris Teeter’s parent company, the Kroger Co., announced they will be selling 10 of its stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. to C&S Wholesale Grocers, parent company of Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union, ahead of its planned merger with the Idaho-based Albertsons Companies Inc.

Kroger has not identified which Harris Teeters located in Maryland are slated to be sold to C&S. However, Kroger said in a press release the plan ensures no stores will close, and all associates will remain employed. There are 18 Harris Teeters in Maryland, five of them in the Baltimore area.

Additionally, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of new associates to the C&S family and providing them the opportunity to build long and successful careers,” said Eric Winn, chief operating officer in a press release. “As a leader in the grocery industry, we have a strong heritage of value and customer service that is enabled by a deep commitment to our consumers, employees and communities.”

This sale includes 413 stores, eight distribution centers, two offices and five private label brands across 17 states along with QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names. All fuel centers and pharmacies associated with the sold stores will remain with the stores and continue to operate. Currently, the merger remains on track to close in early 2024.