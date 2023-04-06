Faithful drawn to Baltimore County cemetery to watch ‘the Son rise’ to welcome Easter Sunday

Antoine Randall has been a churchgoer all his life, so he’s more than familiar with the core beliefs of his Christian faith. But he never imagined when he started working as a cemetery groundskeeper that he’d be asked to personify its most essential story.

When the sun comes up on Easter morning, weather permitting, the 25-year-old Baltimore man will emerge from a makeshift tomb, rub his eyes, survey the hilly landscape around him at King Memorial Park in western Baltimore County, and raise his arms to the cheers of hundreds, all to symbolize the theme of rebirth at the core of the holiday.

The dramatic reenactment of Jesus’ resurrection at daybreak has become an Easter tradition at the site, a production that comes complete with a sermon by a local pastor, the stirring music of a Gospel choir, and heart-racing sound effects.

Because Randall is playing the starring role for the first time, he said last week he still wasn’t sure how the nearly surreal experience would make him feel, but his energetic boss had no such uncertainty.

“I get here every Easter when it’s still dark, and when I start to see those headlights snaking up the road, then rolling onto the property here, the excitement starts to build,” says Erich March, the president of King Memorial and the author and annual director of the play. “It’s amazing how people want to come and see the sun rise and the Son rise.”

In some ways, the Sunday Sunrise Easter Service, as it’s known, is decades in the making. It was during the late 1950s that March’s parents, William C. and Julia R. March, started the small Baltimore funeral parlor that their offspring, including Erich and his three siblings, would turn into March Funeral Homes, the largest African American-owned funeral services company in the United States.

The firm boasts eight locations in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, and each site caters in large part, though not exclusively, to African American families who observe a broadly Christian heritage.

‘They bum-rushed Jesus’

Erich March’s creative prowess was on display at the 154-acre cemetery, the largest Black-owned memorial park in America, one day last week as he chatted with workers, fielded phone calls, kept an eye on a funeral, and rounded up the six employees who will serve as his cast for their first dress rehearsal this year.

“Do you have your wings? Make sure you know where to find your wings,” he said over a shoulder to Bug Johnson, a groundskeeper who will play the part of an angel this year.

March, a lifelong Catholic, has been a visual and verbal storyteller for much of his life, and it shows in the additions he has made at King, including a special area that memorializes Black cultural pioneers and a massive sign that proclaims “To God Be The Glory.”

About 20 years ago, he drew on his writing and musical skills to create a Gospel musical about Jesus’ resurrection, a production that has been staged twice, both times in Baltimore. A few years after that, he decided to introduce a tableau at the park that depicts the site of Jesus’ tomb. He researched what the burial ground might have looked like, built a life-sized replica out of polystyrene blocks, chicken wire and cement, and installed the artifacts in the face of a tree-covered hillside.

It wasn’t until 2013 that he realized the Garden of the Empty Tomb, as he called it, could serve as a stage on which actors could bring the resurrection to life. That was when March wrote up a short play, got workers to portray the characters, contracted a sound engineer to create a score and invited a crowd. He watched in amazement that first Easter Sunday as Jesus emerged from inside the tomb to thunderous applause.

The clapping and roaring didn’t stun March as much as what came next: a throng of spectators charged out of their seats and mobbed the savior figure as though he were a rock star.

Many carried smartphones and asked the Messiah to pose for selfies.

“He was gracious enough to take his time and bless everyone, but man, we didn’t see that coming,” March says, laughing. “I mean, they bum-rushed Jesus.”

Organizers have installed temporary barricades between audience and actors every year since, a fact he says has done nothing to dampen visitor enthusiasm.

Audiences have grown larger each year, with last year’s attendance reaching about 300 people. The event is free and open to the public. The Rev. Donte Hickman of Southern Baptist Church in Baltimore, along with his church’s choir, will lead the service this Easter.

Dramatizations of the resurrection are not unique. Passion plays, which broadly depict scenes from Jesus’ ministry, suffering and crucifixion, sometimes include them, and individual churches have long had an array of theatrical Easter options to choose from.

But the Sunday Sunrise Easter Service is one of the few that focuses exclusively on Jesus’ return to life, and it’s believed to be the only one that takes place at a burial site.

March sees that as yet another selling point. “After all, we know that Jesus rose from the dead in a cemetery,” he says.

‘It’s always a spiritual experience’

This year’s performance will be the sixth — there were four years, including the pandemic year of 2020, when it was not staged — and last week’s dress rehearsal, the first of the season, gave a glimpse of the 2023 version in the making.

Dressed in a black King Memorial ballcap and field coat, microphone in hand, March, 71, looked every bit the theatrical film director as he stood several hundred feet from the tomb calling out instructions.

As the scenario began, two men in Roman centurion attire stood silently in front of the burial site, butts of their spears planted solemnly in the ground. On March’s cue, two figures in white robes and white wings strolled into sight from within a cluster of trees, bowed to one another in prayer, and approached the two soldiers.

As the centurions fell to their knees, the angels approached the tomb, rolled away the stone in front, and stood aside as the few onlookers present got their first glimpse of Randall, dressed in a white robe and gold sash, beginning to stir inside.

Tony Lobin, a DJ who has worked with March for years, elevated the volume of the string music pouring through his speaker system.

“The play changes a little from one year to the next, but man, this is always such a fantastic moment,” Lobin said as he worked the controls on his console.

As Randall, in long brown wig and faux beard, stood to his full 6-foot-3 height and held his long arms aloft, though it was evident to the director that he had moved a little too quickly.

“Remember, actors, slower is better!” March said, his voice resounding through the speakers and off the surrounding hillsides. “Do everything as slowly as you can; it’s good for the drama.”

As the troupe lined up and tried it three more times, their movements fell into sync with the building sound. And on the day’s final run-through, a crew member hidden behind the tomb released 20 white doves as Randall reached toward the heavens.

It’s that kind of drama that Weems Smith said keeps him coming back. This will be the sixth time the veteran groundskeeper has played the part of one of the Roman soldiers.

“It’s always a spiritual experience,” he marveled as the crew packed up. “It’s an honor to share that with the people who come.”

In case of rain, March said, guests will be invited inside the cemetery chapel to see a video of a previous performance of the play. But that has never happened.

After the rehearsal, Randall said he still wasn’t sure what his star turn would feel like Easter morning, but he relished hearing the rumor going around that this year’s audience could be the biggest yet.

His grandmother, Nancy Randall, has been bringing him to their Baltimore church every Sunday for years, and Randall says that knowing he will be portraying the preeminent figure of their faith has already captured her interest.

“I know she’s going to be there,” he said.