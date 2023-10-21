The Salvation Army envisions a $21 million move to Sandtown-Winchester: ‘God is calling us’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The former William Pinderhughes Elementary School in Sandtown-Winchester will become the headquarters of the Salvation Army Central Maryland. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Salvation Army Central Maryland has located a new headquarters, a place it feels it has a need, a spot where it can do some good.

The group plans to invest $21 million at Fremont Avenue and Laurens Street, squarely in Sandtown-Winchester, near the Pennsylvania Avenue commercial district and the Avenue Market.

“We want to plant our flag in that community,” said Major Roger Glick, who heads the Salvation Army division now based on Light Street in Federal Hill. “Historically the Army has worked in places that didn’t have a lot of hope. And that’s where we set up shop. We go to places that need us the most.

“Our optimum hope is to be finished in 2025.”

Plans call for offices, two large gymnasiums, a music and dance performing arts center, lunchroom for seniors and a culinary arts training kitchen in the old school.

“I am a Christian,” Major Glick said. “Fremont Avenue is where God is calling us.”

The site is the disused William Pinderhughes Elementary/Middle School, a once thriving site whose closing — because of West Baltimore’s declining population — was opposed by residents. An attempt to house the homeless in a temporary shelter did not sit well with the community either.

The school was named for the pioneering Black educator and administrator who suffered a fatal heart attack at age 52 while on the job. His widow, Alice, went on to be Baltimore’s superintendent of education and the current North Avenue headquarters is named for her.

Architect Edward Chin Park designed the building in the early 1970s when schools were blocky and had few windows.

Baltimore City Council member John T. Bullock, who represents West Baltimore, said of the new plans, “The building is currently empty and the Salvation Army is a trusted community party. The Army has the resources and a workable vision for it.”

Doni M. Glover, a talk show host who lives near the old school on Carrollton Avenue, said, “The Salvation Army has a good reputation. And I invited its leaders to come here first and see this neighborhood at its rawest, at 10 p.m.

“They came and walked Pennsylvania Avenue,” Glover said. “They did not flinch. They watched how the neighborhood kids shot high powered water pistols at the drug addicts. I see the Army bringing love and the resources. To me, this is the first real investment in the heart of Sandtown.”

Major Glick said of that nighttime walk, “It was a frightening experience. But it was a necessary experience. We are coming with our eyes wide open.”

After the school closed, it sat vacant and drew more neighborhood ire. A 2022 Citizens Policing Project, an organization that advocates for increased civilian oversight of the police department, said the closure of Pinderhughes left “an unattended vacant lot attracting all sorts of nefarious behavior” since the building “already bordered a flourishing open air drug market.”

The new headquarters of the Salvation Army Central Maryland in Sandtown-Winchester will have a large commercial kitchen that will double as a teaching kitchen for the culinary arts. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Major Glick said the building’s function — the gyms and spaces for dance and music — was based upon listening to community members at numerous meetings.

“This spot has to be about the people and what they want,” he said. “The residents asked for a place where their children could play. We already have a Boys and Girls Club at Franklin Square and we will open another here.

“The Salvation Army has a long history of music. The performing arts center we envision will offer classes. The Peabody Institute has offered to help. I believe that youth who are active in music will perform better academically.”

He also described his project as having a large commercial kitchen that will double as a teaching kitchen for the culinary arts.

He said the Salvation Army also addresses the employment training needs of the recently incarcerated. “We are empowering the community from within.”

“It will all be under one roof,” Major Glick said. “This will be a component in the transformation of a neighborhood. This is not about gentrification. We are empowering the community from within.”