Remington’s neighborhood authenticity remains amid residential renaissance

When the first tenants started moving into Miller’s Court in the fall of 2009, who knew that this remake of a derelict factory at Howard and 26th streets would jump-start a Remington neighborhood residential renaissance?

Fast forward to this spring. Just a block away, an old auto dealership is being razed and remade for something called The Service Center, another apartment project that will also house non-profit organizations.

Both Miller’s Court and The Service Center are projects of Seawall Development Corp., which, coincidentally, is also redeveloping Lexington Market. Over the years, Seawall put more then $100 million into this urban village that skirts the CSX railroad tracks along its Baltimore Belt Line.

In those years since Miller’s Court opened, with the Charmington coffee shop on the first floor, Remington has been carefully curated into a strengthened neighborhood. The change was slow, deliberate and transformative.

Rendering of The Service Center, an apartment project in Remington that will also house non-profit organizations. (Seawall and architect)

Seawall took a grimy tire mounting business, cleaned it up, added windows and created what served for a time as the Single Carrot Theater space. The restaurant JBGB’s now operates on a portion of that property.

Baltimore neighborhoods are all about their rowhouses. Seawall invested in the reconstruction of 30 housing units within the streets of Remington. Many sold to Baltimore City Schools teachers who wanted to live in the city but didn’t want to renovate a home.

This major source of investment in what was old and needy housing stock corrected issues that could have critically injured vulnerable parts of the community near 26th and 27th streets.

Some might argue that Remington’s uptick began earlier, say in 2001, when the alternative music venue, the Ottobar, relocated to 26th and Howard from Davis Street near City Hall. The Ottobar took over the old Albert Rhine paint and varnish store.

In 2016 came R. House, a busy food hall in what used to be another car business, Jarman Motors. Then came Remington Row, a new building with a large sign that proclaims the neighborhood to those coming through on busy 28th Street.

A construction fence now wraps around 2507 N. Howard Street, a brick structure that is to be torn down for The Service Center. The structure formerly housed Brick + Board, an architectural and wood recycler that has moved to Hamburg Street in Pigtown.

Before that it was the A.D. Anderson Honda service building. In the 1930s it was the Wyman Park Garage, named after the city park a few blocks north.

In the 1990s Remington did not look as it does today. It was in need of investment and someone to fix its vacant housing.

Located between Hampden, Charles Village and Old Goucher, the neighborhood has blocks of tightly compacted two-story houses. In the 1990s many of these residences needed a vast overhaul on high density streets such as Miles Avenue.

Remington residents traditionally worked in neighborhood industries, including the old textile mills in the Jones Falls Valley. The neighborhood also stretches southward toward North Avenue, where many workers in the city’s roofing industry lived.

There are blocks along Sisson Street that retain active businesses, a connection to Remington’s past when residents often walked to work. An ancient Sisson Street highway bridge over the railroad is now closed and getting a new span.

Remington remains low-rise and even its corner stores and pubs are making a comeback. There’s a neighborhood promotion today, “Shop Small, Remington Crawl,” to showcase the community’s thriving small merchants.

Matt Pinto, a Seawall senior team member, recalled his days as a Johns Hopkins undergraduate student. “We used take a cab to the Ottobar. Now you can spend a day in Remington walking around. We tried to keep the authenticity of the neighborhood”