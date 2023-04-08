When Lexington Street provided Easter entertainment as a retail boardwalk for Baltimore shoppers

It’s a Christian tradition that the day before Easter is called Holy Saturday. In Baltimore of 60 or more years ago, it was a day when thousands of shoppers, Black and white, converged on Lexington Street.

It was a not an announced or programmed gathering. It was just what you did.

Why? Maybe to just get out and perhaps buy a last-minute Easter outfit to wear to church. Maybe it was the starting day for the spring selling season. Maybe it was just a day to get out of the house and see what your neighbors were up to.

While Lexington Street, from Charles Street westward to Paca Street, was crowded, so were neighborhood shopping districts — along Broadway in Fells Point, or the Cross Street Market section of what we then called South Baltimore.

But downtown Baltimore was a big league destination.

Numerous variety stores lined the blocks closest to Howard Street. Woolworth’s offered banana splits and W.T. Grant’s had cheap Easter baskets.

This funky retail rialto functioned as a retail boardwalk for Baltimore. You could walk along it and be tempted to buy or just keep going. It was a free show.

The Easter season brought its share of drama. Licensed or not, outdoor sellers (whether they had peddlers’ permits is a moot point) offered potted hydrangeas in garish shades and wilting Easter lilies.

The more aggressive peddlers brought in crates of live, newborn baby chicks, infant ducklings and shivering bunny rabbits. To add to the cruelty, these sellers would dye these helpless critters fluorescent colors.

Impulse buying a hat or a scarf from a curbside seller is one thing; a 25-cent live chick is another.

Baltimore’s animal rights and protection advocates did not approve of all this sloppy and most likely illegal selling. Some of the more zealous animal rights people openly tussled with the sellers, who resisted.

Then the police would arrive to referee this impromptu open air animal market. The Lexington Street Holy Saturday dust-ups were much in the seasonal spirit of the street.

Certain live animals were legal here. The variety stores had pet departments where goldfish, hamsters, parakeets and canaries awaited transport to new homes.

Lexington Street and Park Ave in 1942.

As a shopping destination, Lexington Street had it all, or seemed to. You could spend big money on a pound of Easter candy or a nougat egg at Maron’s, the deluxe candy emporium with fancy counters and tiled floors closer to Charles Street. Its specialty was a type of marzipan called almond paste that came boxed in the shapes of miniature fruits or vegetables.

Or, on a budget, there was a 25-cent hot dog on a roll at the standup counter at Kresge’s.

The shopping experience had a real Baltimore lack of pretension. Many of the stores had bare wooden floors, stairs to the basement and efficient sales clerks.

This was the era when people kept their shoes for years and had them repaired, reheeled and resoled.

The McCrory store was typical of the era. The wooden counters were divided by glass partitions to keep the hairpins separate from the straight pins.

A major destination was the Read’s drugstore counters along Lexington Street. This popular chain of locally owned stores did a thriving soda fountain and lunch business. Its main store, at Howard Street and Lexington Street, was the scene of a Baltimore milestone in the era of racial segregation.

Students from what was then Morgan State College successfully broke the color barrier at the lunch counter after staging protests in the middle 1950s.

While the big department stores smelled of fancy perfumes and cosmetics on their first floors, the five-and-dime variety shops were scented by popcorn oil and chocolate from their extensive confection counters. Shoe polish was also evident.

Even on a holiday weekend, its was not uncommon to observe buyers having a sheet of floor linoleum cut to size in the basement of one the variety stores. Then these intrepid shoppers hauled these oversized sections of rolled flooring home on a bus or streetcar.