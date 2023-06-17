Downtown Baltimore’s Howard Street needs a careful remake

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The facade of a vacant structure on Howard Street along the light rail route. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Some of Baltimore’s liveliest neighborhoods were once not what they are today. Anyone who knew Fells Point, Canton, Boston Street, Remington and Hampden in the 1960s would not recognize them today.

In the same time frame, the notion that the Inner Harbor or Harbor Point could be a beauty spot was beyond logical imagination.

It’s time to have some imagination and civic investment focused on the downtown’s bedraggled, ugly duckling — Howard Street. Once Baltimore’s dominant shopping destination, today it’s a sad sight, intimidating to most people and eerily empty of gainful activity.

A walk along this thoroughfare is like a stroll into an urban Twilight Zone. What should be inviting and busy is a wall of locked security steel curtains.

Baltimore’s neighborhoods such as Fells Point and the Inner Harbor did not make the transition to where they are today overnight or without the elbow grease, and money, of the determined people who turned them around.

Howard Street is a long thoroughfare that connects with the soon to be vacated State Center at Preston Street on the north. It also borders the much upgraded CFG Bank Arena and Camden Station, and by extension Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

In between are blocks of the old shops, a clutch of former department store buildings and some entertainment venues. The street possesses an assortment of historic architecture styles and possesses the built attributes of a once prosperous city.

It desperately needs a good cleaning and repurposing. Converting the empty buildings into apartments would reinstate the vitality it once had.

It need not look as it does. When light rail was run through the street in the early 1990s, and traffic was somewhat (but not entirely) discouraged, the planning did not succeed well.

The introduction of the transit vehicles was executed hurriedly to time with the opening of Oriole Park. It seems like a miracle of rapid construction at the time, but the streetcars were no panacea for what was a street headed toward a real estate poorhouse.

The light rail vehicles, now 31 years old, are heavy and seem to rattle the neighborhood’s bones. These are not the beloved streetcars of 1950s Baltimore; the light rail vehicles seem intimating and out of scale for a city street.

They are not as nimble and quiet as the new variety of tram cars that run throughout thoroughfares in ancient European cities..

It’s time to rethink the light rail piece of Howard Street. The cars needs replacing with quieter vehicles. And should auto traffic be accommodated on Howard at all?

A good landscape architect needs to address the street. If New York City can create a High Line, the delightful, green promenade out of old elevated freight railroad in the Meatpacking District, can’t Baltimore step up to the challenge?

It’s not all depressing news. Individual entities, such as Catholic Relief Services (in the old Stewart’s department store building) have been loyal to this area.

A handful of 19th century shops in the 400 block are renovated and some nice looking yellow street furniture installed. It’s a small effort but visible demonstrates what can be accomplished.

The developers of West Lexington’s Street’s Superblock recently presented their ideas for the turnaround of the collection of five-and-dime department stores that were such a backbone of downtown shopping prior to 2000. Similarly, plans have been announced for the Mayfair’s Theater site.

New York-based developer Alan Bell is investing $10 million in luxury apartments in the old Pollack building at Howard and Saratoga.

The old flagship Hutzler’s department store complex is due to become vacant and holds the potential for a dramatic makeover.

Baltimore has reinvented itself before. The opportunity for a Howard Street revival is there, and it’s going to take plenty of city, state and private muscle.

Anyone who doubts that Howard Street is beyond improvement need only consider that some of the most costly apartments overlooking the harbor along Key Highway or the foot of Caroline Street are built atop the sites of foundries, lumber yards and no trespassing brownfields.