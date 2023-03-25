Canton Overlook apartments arise in Southeast Baltimore neighborhood with industrial roots

The new Canton Overlook apartments, located on Broening Highway in the Broening Manor neighborhood, will be ready for tenants later this year. The $43 million investment speaks to the changing climate of Southeast Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A new apartment complex is rising on a hill on the southeastern edge of Baltimore City. It’s a component of the new identity of this neighborhood, a place that’s made a transition from a heavy industrial zone to a world of cavernous new buildings.

And while Tradepoint Atlantic, the reconfigured Bethlehem Steel plant property at Sparrows Point, is a ways down Dundalk Avenue, this spot addresses the reality of post-industrial Baltimore.

Located on Broening Highway in the Broening Manor neighborhood, the new Canton Overlook apartments will be ready for tenants in September. The $47.5 million investment speaks directly to the changing workday climate of Southeast Baltimore.

And yet, this is a place that remains rooted in its maritime past. There is a busy port nearby, miles of railroad yards and hundreds of rail freight cars.

Canton Overlook’s neighbor is Blueprint Robotics, a state-of-the-art plant that produces prefabricated building components. It’s a high-tech manufacturing plant typical of the new crop of industries that are locating to the Broening Manor area. Amazon facilities are nearby.

And, not so far away is the bar and restaurant scene of historic Canton and Fells Point.

Canton Overlook is a new 150-unit apartment complex. Its owners say potential tenants could be workers employed throughout this emerging Baltimore jobs nexus.

You would not need a car if you worked or biked to one of the nearby employment centers. Other jobs at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and the Wolfe Street Hopkins medical complex are not far away.

“We see ourselves as being a trailblazer in this neighborhood,” said Jessica Zuniga, owner of Foundation Development Group, the firm that acquired the land and developed the apartments. Baltimore’s Southway Builders is doing the construction.

“From the fourth floor there are amazing views of Canton, the harbor and the port,” she said. “It’s quite a panorama, all the way around.”

Canton Overlook sits on Broening Highway, the thoroughfare created to serve Baltimore’s 1920s and 1930s industrial base.

The main employment center here was the old Point Breeze Works of the Western Electric Co., the parts and components manufacturer for the Bell Telephone system. It opened in 1929.

As an American Telephone and Telegraph subsidiary, the Point Breeze Works labor force reached 9,000 during World War II. Employees were a vital component of the World War II effort. One of their specialties was a battle cable that simultaneously carried seven messages and was claimed to have defied enemy wire tappers.

The other major industry nearby was the old General Motors plant, also on Broening Highway. It started out making 1930s Chevrolets, but days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, assembly line workers were producing Army trucks.

Zuniga said the new buildings were designed with a communal gathering spot that functions as a place where all the residents can enjoy the vistas, even if their individual apartments face another direction.

There is a fitness room, business center and a communal patio as well.

“We are offering a more reasonable rental rate here,” she said, noting that rents start at about $1,100.

“Amazon has a very large workforce in this area,” she said. “We hope to tap into that. And Baltimore City has done an excellent job of giving the area new sidewalks, designated bike lanes, streetlights and trees. There’s obviously been a lot added to the infrastructure.”

She pointed out her apartment complex, designed by Moseley Architects, replaces what had been an unattractive parking lot for trucks.

“We believe we are marketing to the local community who may be living in 1960s-era apartments that lack modern amenities,” Zuniga said.

“Our space was originally plotted to be part of the residential neighborhood that sits to our north along Elrino Street,” she said. “But obviously that did not happen.”