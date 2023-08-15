Judges dismiss challenge to gender guidelines in Maryland school system

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A federal appeals court threw out a Maryland case challenging guidelines that allow schools to create support plans for transgender or gender-nonconforming students and do not require the knowledge or consent of the students’ parents.

The decision Monday by the majority in a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit did not address the merits of guidelines written by Montgomery County Public Schools. Instead, it said the parents in the case lacked standing. The judges sent the case back to district court to be dismissed.

Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr., writing for the majority, said the families’ children were not said to be transgender, or struggling with gender identity or having their own gender support plans. Without showing harm, the federal court has no power to act, he said.

“That does not mean their objections are invalid,” Quattlebaum said in his opinion. “In fact, they may be quite persuasive. But, by failing to show any injury to themselves, the parents’ opposition … reflects a policy disagreement. And policy disagreements should be addressed to elected policymakers at the ballot box, not to unelected judges in the courthouse.”

The guidelines focus on gender support plans that address student names and pronouns used by transgender or gender-nonconforming students, along with athletics, extracurricular activities and use of locker rooms and restrooms. They identify safe spaces and student supports.

Montgomery County school system spokesman Chris Cram noted in a statement that the appellate court returned the case to the district court to be dismissed.

“The case is resolved for now,” the statement said. “MCPS supports the determination by the court today.”

Frederick Claybrook, attorney for the three unnamed parents who had filed suit, said in an interview they are considering next steps. Similar legal actions have been filed in other regions, he said, but the Montgomery County case is furthest along.

He said the families agree with the dissenting judge on the panel that parents have a right to complain about the policy because it allows schools to keep secret from parents how they are treating their children at school. Such policies violate parental rights.

“Parents do not have to wait until they find out that damage has been done in secret before they may complain,” said Claybrook, who was listed on the original complaint along with the National Legal Foundation, a Christian conservative group.

Previously, a federal district court dismissed the gender support plan case, siding with school board’s argument that the guidelines advance the state’s goal of protecting students’ safety and privacy.

Montgomery County officials said in 2022 that in the previous three years, 350 to 400 students have completed gender identity support plans to change names and pronouns to match their gender identity.

School district officials said at the time that they did not want to keep secrets from parents, but that safety was the priority and if students were not out to their families, “then we honor and respect that.”

The court case about gender support plans comes at a time when other LGBTQ+ issues are also in the spotlight in the sprawling suburban county.

A lawsuit filed by parents in May alleged that the school system — Maryland’s largest, with about 160,000 students — was infringing on their religious rights guaranteed under the First Amendment when it canceled an earlier policy allowing families to opt their children out of reading books with LGBTQ+ characters and the books’ subsequent classroom discussions.

On Monday, word about the new gender support plan decision was just trickling out.

“This is great news,” said Mark Eckstein, an LGBTQ+ advocate and father of two in Montgomery County. He said it reaffirms existing policy and although the goal is parental involvement, “if that news is going to cause that kid to be kicked out of the house or in an unsafe environment, that is exactly what I think these lawsuits and these rules and the gender support plan are trying to put some process around.”

Eckstein said that he hoped the decision signals “the trend that will take place in other jurisdictions throughout the country.”

The opinion said that the parents were claiming to have a fundamental right in the rearing of their children and taking the position that implementing a gender support plan and withholding information about the plan from parents interferes with that right in violation of the Constitution’s due process clause.

But, it said, “those allegations are insufficient to create standing. To repeat, standing requires either a current injury, a certainly impending injury or substantial risk of a future injury. And the parents do not allege one.”

Claybrook, the attorney representing the parents, said Monday that “we did allege the parents were suffering present injury just by the fact of this policy being in place.” Parents and children are now in “a difficult spot,” he said, with parents having to inquire whether a child is transitioning at school, and if they are being truthful.

“You can see this has an immediate effect on the family dynamics,” he said.