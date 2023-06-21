Maryland Congressmen to introduce heat emergency bill in honor of Maryland football player Jordan McNair

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland Democratic Congressmen hope to implement a law requiring colleges and universities to create emergency heat plans in honor of a University of Maryland offensive lineman who died of heat stroke.

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume on Wednesday introduced a bill called the Jordan McNair Student-Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act. Under the legislation, colleges would have to establish venue-specific heat illness emergency action plans that include details for using automatic external defibrillators and cold-water immersion equipment. Schools are required to report their plans to the Secretary of Education and to authorizing committees.

Maryland passed a similar law in 2021, the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act, which goes into effect in July. Athletic departments must create guidelines for preventing and treating brain injuries, heat-related illnesses and other conditions. McNair died in 2018 after suffering from heatstroke at a team workout. More than an hour passed between the time McNair first started exhibiting signs of heatstroke and when university officials called 911.

State universities have to report changes in their health and safety policies to the General Assembly every fall. As part of that law, Maryland expanded college athletes’ name, image and likeness (NIL) rights.

The University of Maryland would already be compliant with the requirements of the federal bill because of the changes it made in the wake of McNair’s death. As temperatures get hotter, student-athletes are at serious risk of heat illness, which is the leading cause of climate-related deaths, the Democratic Congressmen said in a statement. The legislation would require all colleges to apply policies similar to the University of Maryland.

We can, and should, do more as a society for student-athletes other than just cheer them on from the stands,” Mfume said in a statement. “This legislation, honoring Jordan’s story, is my effort to give parents and players alike the peace of mind that their health is accounted for during their journey in collegiate sports.”

Higher education institutions must also post summary materials of their heart emergency plans in all their athletic venues and on a public website, share the plan with local emergency responders, and rehearse the plan in-person on an annual basis. Automatic external defibrillators should be accessible within three minutes of all athletic facilities, under the bill.