A year after Johns Hopkins announced founder enslaved people, university to host conference on slavery’s legacy on campus and beyond

“The overall goal is to bring our community together for dialogue about what it means to be engaged in scholarly research on slavery, racism and the university,” says Allison Seyler, an archivist and public historian with Hopkins Retrospective, a universitywide research project that helped plan the symposium. “Historians will discuss the complexities of archival research. They’ll discuss methodologies, challenges, and how one can trace the legacies of slavery through the historical record. And there will be moments to discuss the future of work in this area.”