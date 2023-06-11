I-95 closed in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia due to vehicle fire, road collapse

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Motorists can expect delays as both directions of I-95 are shut down after a roadway collapsed during a vehicle fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning. The delays could affect travel to and from Maryland for days.

All lanes in both directions of I-95 are closed between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits. A truck caught fire around 6 a.m. underneath a northbound overpass for the Cottman Avenue exit, causing it to collapse.

The large fire and a column of black smoke are on the southbound span of the interstate, the Philadelphia Officer of Emergency Management said in a tweet. Fuel runoff from gas lines or from the accident is causing underground explosions that are shooting flames up from manholes, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Fire Department said at a news conference.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The emergency management office said other streets were closed for the response and urged people to avoid the area.

“The roadway is gone,” said Dominick Mireles, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, at a news conference. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said in a tweet, “While this took place outside of Maryland, it could impact your travel if you are headed toward the Philadelphia area or planning to use I95. Stay safe.”

Heavy construction equipment would be required to start to remove the debris, Mireles said. Officials said they were also concerned about the environmental impacts of runoff into the nearby Delaware River.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.