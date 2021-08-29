Howard County police investigating fatal motorcycle collision in Sykesville

Howard County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that killed a man Saturday night in Sykesville.
Police said the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson was traveling southwest on Forsythe Road just south of West Friendship Road around 11:25 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, which then left the roadway.
Clyde Frank Gibson, 41, of Woodbine, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The collision closed Forsythe Road for three hours Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to law enforcement.
Howard County police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.