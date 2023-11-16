Hopkins doctor placed on leave for violent tweets as online posts about Israel-Hamas war lead to backlash

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Johns Hopkins physician who made a series of “deeply disturbing” social media posts about Palestinians has been placed on leave, the institution said Thursday amid boiling tensions brought by the bitterly divisive war.

The announcement, more than a month after the professor’s comments, came alongside a week of domestic upheaval regarding the war abroad. Also this week, a protest in Washington broke out into a fight, and a Maryland-based nonprofit’s funding was thrown into jeopardy in response to the organization’s comments on the war.

The university faculty member, who called Palestinian people “animals” in a series of online remarks that followed terrorist organization Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, “will have no interaction with students or patients” while the institution conducts a “thorough investigation under our policies and procedures,” Johns Hopkins Medicine spokesperson Kim Hoppe said.

Dr. Darren Klugman, the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center’s director of pediatric cardiac critical care and an associate professor at the university, was rebuked over a month after his series of now-deleted posts on X, formerly Twitter, where he appeared to endorse “large-scale slaughter” in retaliation for Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“G-d willing,” Klugman’s account, which has also since been deleted, replied to a Palestinian writer’s post that said Israeli leaders were seeking to “spread out massacres” to displace Palestinians.

Reached for comment by email, Klugman referred questions to Hopkins spokespeople.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations filed a complaint Tuesday with the Maryland Board of Physicians, seeking Klugman’s termination.

The physician’s comments communicated a “deep-rooted animus” toward Palestinians that has “deeply shaken the trust” Arab Americans hold in the Baltimore medical institution, said Zainab Chaudry, director of the Muslim advocacy group’s Maryland office.

“The last thing any family should be worried about is, ‘will this doctor harbor any animus toward my child?’” she said Thursday.

Chaudry, who holds a doctor of pharmacy degree, said that the state physicians licensing board needs to “send a message to health providers” on being able to perform their duties impartially amid “unprecedented levels of antisemitism” and Islamophobia.

“If they’re not able to do that, they need to step down or step aside,” she said.

In the days that spanned from when Klugman posted and removed the tweets, domestic division over the war has notably become more emotional. Thursday’s news of Klugman being placed on leave came hours after a protest against the U.S. government’s support of Israel’s war effort devolved into a clash with police in Washington.

On Thursday, CASA, the Maryland-based immigration advocacy group, apologized and committed to holding “internal trainings on anti-Semitic, anti-Arab, and anti-Muslim bias” following outcry over a statement the nonprofit posted on Nov. 6 in support of Palestinians that also prompted a major financial backer to sever longtime funding to the organization.

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation said it would redirect $150,000 in grant money intended for CASA to another organization after the immigration assistance group issued a statement that said the organization “stands in resolute and steadfast solidarity with the people of Palestine in their relentless fight for freedom.”

The foundation, which said it has granted $5 million to CASA over the past 15 years, said it was “deeply disturbed” by CASA’s statement, labeling certain sections as antisemitic for describing Palestinian people as indigenous people struggling to “reclaim their land” in a “historically colonized nation.”

“This denies Jews as being indigenous to their ancestral homeland,” the foundation said.

CASA said Thursday that its Nov. 6 post was intended “to shine a spotlight directly on the innocent Israeli and Palestinian children and families caught in the midst of this horrendous conflict,” but conceded the “message was flawed, diminishing of Israeli people, hurtful to many of our Jewish allies, and counter to our goals of advancing peace.”

The group deleted its Nov. 6 statement earlier this month after Maryland lawmakers rebuked its executive director, Gustavo Torres. Some state officials wrote that in light of the statement, it “might be an appropriate time to reevaluate the state’s mechanism” for supporting immigrant communities.

“We cannot and will not allow taxpayer money to subsidize hate speech,” the Montgomery County Senate Delegation, which consists of nine Democrats, said in a letter to CASA.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland called the Montgomery County senators’ implication they would adjust CASA’s funding “both wrong and unconstitutional.”

“Make no mistake, if retaliatory action is taken to defund the essential services that CASA provides to the immigrant community, we will respond accordingly,” the civil rights group said.