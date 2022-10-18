U.S. 219 in Garrett County will be realigned and upgraded, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million Monday to realign and upgrade Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County.

Hogan said the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between Interstate 68 and Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, to improve safety, expand economic opportunity, and reinforce the regional supply chain.

Hogan also officially dedicated the portion of U.S. 219 in Maryland to retiring state Sen. George Edwards. He cited the senator’s support for improvements that benefit the region.

The latest improvements to Maryland’s portion of U.S. 219 will renovate and expand the 1-mile segment between Old Salisbury Road and the Pennsylvania state line.

In 2021, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration completed the first phase, which included nearly $65 million of upgrades along U.S. 219 between I-68 and Old Salisbury Road.

Finishing the second phase has been identified as Garrett County’s top transportation priority.