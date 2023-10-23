Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan backs out of Harvard fellowships over school’s ‘dangerous anti-Semitism’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has withdrawn from two fellowships at Harvard University because of what he calls “dangerous anti-Semitism” there in the weeks since Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

In a letter Monday to Harvard President Claudine Gay, the Republican alluded to 31 student groups that signed a public statement shortly after the attack, saying they “attempted to justify and celebrate Hamas’ terrorism against innocent Israeli and American civilians.”

He also decried what he called the university’s “failure to immediately and forcefully denounce the anti-Semitic vitriol from these students.”

“The lessons of history are clear: we must all do our part to take a clear stand in the face of genocidal acts against the Jewish people or any group,” Hogan wrote. “There is no ‘both sides’ when it comes to the murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent women and children.”

As a result, Hogan said he would not take part next month in the fellowships at the Kennedy School of Politics and the Chan School of Public Health.

The former governor was to be one of five fellows in the Hauser Leadership Program at the Kennedy School, which according to Harvard’s website aims to “develop principled, effective public leaders.” Other fellows are to include former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ex-U.S. National Security Council official Alexander Vindman.

Harvard has come under withering criticism when — after hundreds of Hamas terrorists launched a bloody surprise assault on Israel Oct. 7, an act more than a year in the planning that claimed more Jewish lives since the Holocaust — representatives of the 31 student groups signed a letter holding Israel “entirely responsible” for the attack because it has held Palestinians in what the groups called “an open-air prison” for two decades.

Denunciation of the statement came swiftly and from a range of political perspectives outside the university.

Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, an alumna, condemned it. So did former Harvard President Larry Summers, a Democrat, who proclaimed himself “sickened” by what he called the “barbarous terrorism” and at the fact that the university at first remained silent about the attacks and the student groups’ stated position.

This morning, I informed @Harvard that I must withdraw my offer to participate in fellowships this Fall. I cannot condone the dangerous anti-Semitism that has taken root on their campus. pic.twitter.com/s60iqsJaaD — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 23, 2023

It took Gay and other Harvard administrators more than 24 hours following the student groups’ letter to release a statement, and the statement made no mention of the letter signed by the student groups. It wasn’t until the following day, in the wake of fierce, national criticism that Gay issued a statement unequivocally condemning the acts of terror.

“Harvard’s failure to immediately and forcefully denounce the anti-Semitic vitriol from these students is in my opinion a moral stain on the University,” Hogan wrote.

Asked about Hogan’s letter, university spokesperson Jonathan Swain, shared remarks Monday by Gay. The university president told alumni at a reunion event that she “condemns antisemitism in all forms” and considers the terrorist attacks by Hamas “barbaric and abhorrent.”

She added that she has “spent the last two weeks” speaking with members of the school’s Jewish community and is “100 percent committed to making sure that Jewish life thrives here on our campus.”

Hogan, who completed a teaching fellowship at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics last week, said he hopes his decision will help spur the university “to take meaningful action against anti-Semitism and restore the values Harvard should represent to the world.”

Hogan left the governor’s office in January after serving two four-year terms, the maximum allowed under state law. He has been working with the No Labels organization, which promotes bipartisanship in government.

While he’s said he won’t seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024, he hasn’t ruled out running altogether. Hogan told Bloomberg News earlier this month that most Americans want an alternative to Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump.

“However I can serve, I’m still trying to figure that out, but I’m not walking away,” Hogan said.