Hogan announces new trade office on trip to South Korea

The Maryland Department of Commerce will open a new foreign trade office in South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday in Seoul during his 12-day trade mission to Asia.

The new office will become part of a network of offices Maryland operates in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and 16 other countries.

Hogan also made other announcements after meeting with Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the presidential office in Seoul. The pair said they discussed ways to cooperate and expand Korean business investment in Maryland.

Already, Hogan said a new Korean pharmaceutical company, UNDBIO, will open a research and development headquarters in Maryland. The company has leased 25,000 square feet of laboratory space in Rockville, in the Washington suburbs, and committed $100 million for R&D and for production of insulin samples with the goal of gaining approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use.

“Maryland is proud to be home to hundreds of life sciences companies that set the bar for biotechnology innovation and fuel our region’s innovative economy, and we are excited to welcome the life-saving work of UNDBIO to Rockville,” Hogan said in a statement. “This is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business and further evidence of our state’s special bond with the Republic of Korea.”

UNDBIO’s Chairman Jun Yong-soo added, “I am happy to establish our relationship with the State of Maryland to undertake the research and development required to produce affordable insulin and insulin analogues for the diabetic population around the globe. We look forward to developing high paying biotech jobs for Maryland, and would welcome other partners into our global insulin project.”