Hagerstown Speedway evicts People’s Convoy truckers: ‘Like when your mother-in-law comes to visit and decides to stay’

HAGERSTOWN — A Washington County racetrack has evicted the remnants of a trucker protest that had used the site as a staging ground.

The People’s Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest coronavirus pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

After a hiatus, a smaller group of truckers returned Wednesday to the Hagerstown Speedway.

People write on a wall on the back of a truck at Hagerstown Speedway at a People Convoy gathering March 5. (Jon Elswick/AP)

But The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown reported Saturday that Speedway General Manager Lisa Plessinger asked the group to leave amid infighting over its next steps.

The last of the truckers left Friday night, she said.

She compared the convoy to “like when your mother-in-law comes to visit and decides to stay.”

A news release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People’s Convoy “declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement.”