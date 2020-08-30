‘A little underdog’: A rediscovered log cabin with a mysterious past in Hagerstown showcases a forgotten Black community

Outside, Redding placed his hand on one of the timbers, caressing the hew marks; a visceral connection to the past. The various types of notching on the ends of the wood indicate the house was repurposed from the materials of other buildings, reuse common in the 19th century. People rarely threw things away then, Redding says, something that’s almost incomprehensible now. But for the most part, the wooden timbers here are still strong, ready to provide shelter for the next resident of Jonathan Street.