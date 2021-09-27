Giant Food to offer COVID booster shots at all pharmacies

“We have been working alongside local and federal authorities as well as with our community partners to help local residents get vaccinated since the initial vaccine doses became available, and we remain committed to helping our communities stay safe and healthy by now offering the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots,” said Paul Zvaleny, director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food, in the release. “Increasing access to these valuable immunizations remains a top priority for Giant Pharmacy.”