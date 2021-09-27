Giant Food to offer COVID booster shots at all pharmacies

Starting today, all Giant Food locations with pharmacies are offering COVID-19 booster shots.
The Maryland-based grocery chain is offering Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines as well as third doses of COVID vaccines to people with compromised immune systems, according to a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the booster vaccine for older adults, anyone in long-term care facilities, people who were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shots six months ago, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults with an increased risk of COVID-19 because of their jobs who were vaccinated with the Pfizer shots six months ago.
The vaccines at Giant Food are free and appointments are not required.
People will be asked to show their vaccination card to receive a booster shot.
“We have been working alongside local and federal authorities as well as with our community partners to help local residents get vaccinated since the initial vaccine doses became available, and we remain committed to helping our communities stay safe and healthy by now offering the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots,” said Paul Zvaleny, director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food, in the release. “Increasing access to these valuable immunizations remains a top priority for Giant Pharmacy.”
The chain’s in-store pharmacies have offered COVID vaccines since late 2020 and which vaccines are offered depend on the location, according to the release.