Man killed, 3 students wounded in shooting at off-campus party in Frostburg on Sunday

FROSTBURG — A 20-year-old man was killed and three college students were wounded in a shooting during a weekend party near Frostburg State University in Western Maryland, officials said.

The gunfire broke out at a student rental property near the university early Sunday morning, the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said in a news release. It did not provide details on a possible cause for the shooting and officials have not announced any arrests.

Alexander Ramon Redondo of Westernport died after being taken to a hospital, authorities said, adding that he was not enrolled at Frostburg State.

Two female students were hospitalized in stable condition. Investigators did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking an update on their condition.

A male student went to a hospital Sunday afternoon to treat a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Officers from both the Frostburg Police and Frostburg State University Police had responded to the report of a shooting at East College Avenue.