Frederick County sheriff: Man shot after firing at deputy during foot chase

Frederick — A western Maryland sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who authorities said fired at the deputy during a foot chase early Friday.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 270 and state route 85 for speeding and suspected driving under the influence, but the driver didn’t stop, news outlets reported. The driver later bailed out in a residential community in the Frederick area and ran. The man fired at the deputy, who returned fire, striking the man three times, Jenkins said.

The man was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he is in stable condition, Jenkins said. The deputy was not injured.

Deputies recovered a handgun on scene, officials said.

The sheriff’s office will investigate the shooting, after Jenkins said the Maryland Office of the Attorney General declined to.

From radio traffic during the foot pursuit, it was clear that the man fired at the deputy first, Jenkins said.

“However, keep in mind the investigation is early; there’s a lot to be learned yet,” he said.

The deputy’s team hasn’t been outfitted with cameras yet and there is no body cam footage of the incident.