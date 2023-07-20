Federal judge postpones decision to separate trials of Frederick County sheriff, firearms business owner

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A federal judge on Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to separate the trials of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and firearms business owner Robert Krop on charges of conspiring to acquire machine guns.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said she wanted more information about how audio recordings of each defendant’s interview with federal agents could affect the other man’s defense if played during a joint trial.

Both men’s attorneys have asked the judge to sever the trials, while the prosecution has maintained they should be tried together.

Federal prosecutors will have two weeks to make additional arguments on the matter. Jenkins’ and Krop’s attorneys will then have two weeks to respond to the government’s arguments.

Gallagher will make a decision about severing the trial based on those filings, or schedule an additional hearing if necessary.

Attorneys for both defendants had no comment following a two-hour motions hearing Tuesday morning in Baltimore.

Federal prosecutor Christine Goo also had no comment.

Jenkins and Krop — who co-owns the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest near Frederick — were indicted in early April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns. Krop also faces an additional charge of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

The indictment states that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead to send to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The letters stated that the sheriff’s office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.

There is an exception: Licensed dealers like Krop can legally acquire post-1986 machine guns if a law enforcement agency says it has an interest in buying the guns or that it wants to see a demonstration.

To accomplish this, the law enforcement agency writes a “law letter” expressing its desire, which is sent in with an application the dealer files to the ATF. The ATF reviews those applications before allowing the machine guns.

Goo argued that Jenkins and Krop were co-conspirators, and that since they were indicted together, they should be tried together. There would be the same witnesses for both trials, so it seemed ineffective to separate them, she said.

But Andrea Smith, one of Jenkins’ attorneys, said a joint trial would create “antagonistic defenses.” Severance is rare, she acknowledged, but she called this case “exceptional.”

A joint trial would pit each defendant’s lawyers against each other in an effort to best serve their respective clients, Smith said.

In that vein, on Tuesday, Smith was arguing that Jenkins had no motive to sign the law letters, and that Krop was the mastermind of the entire enterprise. Krop requested the machine guns, drafted the letters, and submitted them with his application, she said.

Jenkins only signed the letters, Smith said.

“[Krop] was the conduit,” she said.

Meanwhile, Krop’s attorney, former Maryland delegate and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, said it would be unfair for his client to have to defend himself on two fronts. Cox already has to defend Krop from the prosecution, he said, and a joint trial would mean he had to defend his client from his co-defendant, as well.

Gallagher’s concern about a joint trial hinged on two recordings the government might use at trial — one of federal agents interviewing Krop and another of them interviewing Jenkins.

She said the court needed more information to determine whether playing both recordings at a joint trial would violate a rule set forth by the Supreme Court’s 1968 decision in Bruton v. United States.

According to “the Bruton rule,” during a joint conspiracy trial, a defendant’s rights are violated if their co-defendant implicates them in a confession. The rule is sometimes used to sever co-conspirators’ trials.

Krop’s interview with ATF agents, which occurred the same day as a federal search and seizure at The Machine Gun Nest, was played in court on Tuesday. It is about 15 minutes long.

Smith said Jenkins’ interview, which lasts more than an hour, shows that the sheriff “could not have been more shocked” when he learned about the ATF’s investigation.

The government also called Jessica Woodin — one of the ATF agents who interviewed Krop — to the stand, aiming to refute Cox’s assertion that the recording should not be admissible in court because Krop had not been read his Miranda rights.

The judge denied that motion, saying that Miranda rights only apply when a suspect is in custody.

Krop was not under arrest, the judge said, and agreed to talk to the agents. If he had refused, the agents would have left, Woodin testified.

According to the recording, as Krop led the agents into a conference room at his real estate office to talk, he asked if he needed a lawyer. The agents said no, but informed him he could stop the interview at any time and request a lawyer if he wanted.

Cox argued that by asking if he needed a lawyer, Krop was invoking his right to a lawyer, and therefore, the government had acted illegally by continuing to question him. But the judge disagreed.

On the tape, which Woodin said was made without Krop’s knowledge, Krop says he had “done everything legally” to acquire the machine guns.

Agents pressed him on whether demonstrations were ever performed for the sheriff’s office. Krop says he doesn’t know and that he wasn’t involved with the day-to-day operations of that part of his business.

As the agents are leaving, Krop can be heard saying it was “great to see the Biden administration at work.”

Gallagher also denied a motion from Cox to suppress all evidence seized at The Machine Gun Nest during the ATF’s search of the business. Cox argued that the search warrant was improper and that items not listed in the warrant, like a handgun, were seized.

Goo argued that there was nothing wrong with the warrant, and that the handgun was seized because it had an illegal attachment. Additionally, the handgun wasn’t going to be presented during trial, so it was a moot point.

Gallagher sided with Goo on this matter, saying Cox had not proven a problem with the warrant, and that as long as the handgun wasn’t presented as evidence, there would be no reason to suppress everything seized.