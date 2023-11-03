Thousands say farewell to ‘firehouse kid’ Dillon J. Rinaldo, Baltimore firefighter who died after October blaze

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

As Capt. David Guercio was working on the speech he would deliver at the funeral for his friend, the fallen Baltimore Fire Capt. Dillon J. Rinaldo, he asked each of Rinaldo’s colleagues to share with him a single word that described the man they had worked with and admired for so long.

“The results will be no surprise to anyone that knows him,” a stoic Guercio told a crowd of more than 2,000 people at Rinaldo’s funeral Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore. “Words like ‘dependable,’ ‘selfless,’ ‘unwavering,’ ‘honorable,’ ... ‘genuine,’ ‘humble,’ ‘dedicated,’ ‘fair,’ and ‘faithful.’

“All of these are the character traits of one type of person — a fireman,” added Guercio, Rinaldo’s supervisor in Baltimore Fire Department’s Engine Co. No. 46.

Rinaldo, 26, died last week of injuries he had suffered in an Oct. 19 fire that engulfed four rowhouses in Northwest Baltimore. Another firefighter, Rodney Pitts III, also died from battling the blaze.

Mourners came from far and wide to mourn the death — and celebrate the life — of Rinaldo, a strapping young man who grew up the son of a fire chief, in the borough of Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Rinaldo realized a dream of serving with his father in the Fair Lawn fire department before joining the Baltimore department in 2017 and quickly climbing the ranks.

Stories told before and during the two-hour service spoke of Rinaldo’s boyhood in the New Jersey town, where even as he was still learning to walk, he listened to the firehouse’s emergency radio and pulled a red wagon around pretending it was a fire engine. He grew up with a group of equally enthusiastic friends known as the “firehouse kids” who dreamed of becoming firefighters.

In high school, Rinaldo starred as the quarterback of his high school football team and captained its lacrosse team. His coaches knew he would leave for the firehouse in the middle of practice should an emergency arise. He earned a 4.0 GPA and was valedictorian of his class at the Baltimore City Fire Academy.

What emerged Friday from the words of such speakers as Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Rinaldo’s sister Danielle Rinaldo, and Rinaldo’s fiancee, Lauren Ridlon, was the portrait of a man who from childhood strove for a dream while remaining fiercely protective of others, who blended physical strength with compassion, and who matched his passion for firefighting with a hunger for improving his craft.

The department posthumously promoted Rinaldo from lieutenant to captain, saying he deserved it for his “bravery and selflessness.”

Miller, who was standing in for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, told mourners that a hero is someone who “does things others aren’t willing to do,” who “lives with compassion for those you love and for those you don’t,” and who “gets up in the morning knowing [he] may not make it back ... That was Capt. Dillon Rinaldo,” she said.

Those who knew him best brought such observations to life. Danielle Rinaldo spoke of “the most amazing brother a girl could ever ask for,” a big brother who “believed in me sometimes more than I believed in myself.”

Ridlon, who was to marry Rinaldo next year, spoke of an always optimistic man who had a cheerfully booming laugh, who loved ice cream, playing golf and watching history documentaries, and who, in a bigger sense, “defined unconditional love.”

“To be loved by Dillon is to be truly loved,” she said. “He told my parents he would love me endlessly, a statement that remains true. He was the love of my life, and I love him endlessly.”

Rinaldo sustained his injuries while trying to help Pitts, a firefighter/EMT, during the blaze in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in the Woodmere neighborhood last month.

The funeral for Pitts, who died of his injuries the night of the fire, was held at the cathedral a week earlier.

Baltimore fire department trucks and emergency vans stood two deep along North Charles Street near the cathedral, ready to depart for the slow procession to Rinaldo’s burial site at Dulaney Valley Gardens hours later.

Most of the 1,600 members of the Baltimore City Fire Department were in attendance, department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said, leaving city firehouses under the protection of personnel from neighboring counties.

The uniformed personnel that lined the cathedral’s driveway for the procession onto the grounds held a long salute as more than two dozen motorcycles rolled in, lights flashing, followed by the fire engine that bore Rinaldo’s flag-draped casket.

Lt. Dillon Rinaldo was one of two firefighters who died from injuries received while fighting a rowhouse fire.

Firefighters and police officers from as far away as Philadelphia; Richmond, Virginia; Boston and California were present, and fife-and-drum corps from across the Mid-Atlantic played their slow marches accompanied by the mournful playing of bagpipes.

Rinaldo’s home state of New Jersey was well represented, with firefighters from Newark, Jersey City, Paramus and Orange on hand.

Assistant Fire Chief Peter Yuskaitis stood in his white dress cap at the front of more than 100 firefighters from Fair Lawn — more than two-thirds of the force, he said — all of whom came to honor a man he said most knew personally.

“He was with [our] Company 4 for five, six years,” he said. “Even if [the tragedy] didn’t happen up by us, he’s one of our own. When you know somebody personally, it really hurts.“

A few feet away stood Gerlando Peritore, an acting captain with the Toronto Professional Firefighters’ Association who had made the trip from Canada to Baltimore to salute a fallen fellow firefighter for the second time in seven days.

It can make you “numb” to see so many brothers lose their lives, Peritore said, but he considered it an honor to say farewell to Rinaldo, a man he had never met.

His organization sends a representative to salute every fallen firefighters within a 600-mile radius of Ontario’s biggest city.

As people filed out by the hundreds after the final hymn and prayers, Adam Parkman, a firefighter from Princess Anne County, Virginia, stopped to share a reflection on what he had learned.

Clad in a black leather jacket emblazoned with the words “Smoke and Iron,” Parkman is the president of a service organization made up of off-duty firefighters that doubles as a motorcycle club.

“It sounds like anybody who knew Capt. Rinaldo was very lucky, for sure,” he said. “He’s the kind of guy you would want to have in your firehouse, in your department, somebody that really knows and embodies leadership.”

A half-hour after the service, as mourners streamed to their cars, two people who knew Rinaldo well tried to sum up the legacy of an individual whose passing they said they have not yet begun to process.

Louis and Janet Tenore of Fair Lawn said Dillon’s mother, Geraldine, was a babysitter for their children before Dillon was born, and when the future firefighter came along, the families were so close that Dillon was at their home “all the time.”

Louis Tenore, who served in the Fair Lawn fire department under Rinaldo’s father, fought back tears as he pulled out his cell phone to show a photo of Dillon when he was about five.

The boy stood on a sidewalk, his arms reached out to the photographer, a big smile on his round face.

“All the words that were said about him were completely true,” Janet Tenore said. “We can’t even get it into our brains that he’s gone.”