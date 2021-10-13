From corn mazes to pumpkin patches, here are some fall activities in Maryland

Summer’s already several weeks behind us. It’s time to dig out that flannel shirt or sweater and get outside to enjoy some of the Baltimore area’s autumnal activities. From pumpkin patches to corn mazes, here’s what there is to do:
Pumpkin patches
Queen Anne Farm, Mitchellville — Located near Bowie at 18102 Central Ave., this farm believes “a trip to the pumpkin patch should be a family farm experience, complete with a ride on the hay wagon, a few familiar farm animals, and plenty of time to search for the perfect pumpkin.” Find out more at the farm’s website.
Clark’s Elioak Farm, Ellicott City — You can find this farm at 10500 Clarksville Pike. Along with a pumpkin patch, it touts “adorable” farm animals and pony rides. The patch is open through Oct. 31. Check the website for details.
Doran’s Chance Farm, Marriottsville— Accessible to Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties at 6914 Ridge Road, Doran’s has plenty of produce to choose from. In the fall, though, the Bupert family farm offers hayrides to its pumpkin patch. Check the farm’s website to learn more.
Jumbos Pumpkin Patch, Middletown — This Frederick County farm, at 6521 Holter Road, offers hayrides to the pumpkin patch through Oct. 31.It has a petting zoo as well as a corn maze. Check the website for more information.
Corn mazes
The Maryland Corn Maze, Gambrills — Located at 389 Gambrills Road, this 8-acre maze is open mostly on the weekends, save for some special occasions, such as flashlight night Friday, Oct. 15. For “farm play, minutes away,” including pony rides and hayrides, visit the website for hours, tickets and more.
Mary’s Maze, Ellicott City — Mary’s Land Farm, at 4979 Sheppard Lane, features all kinds of fall fun: a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and wagon rides. Visit the website for tickets and hours.
Fresh McKenzie, Baldwin — You can find “family fun on the farm” in Baltimore County at 5445 Patterson Road. Friday evenings feature night maze walks and bonfires, while Saturdays and Sundays are saved for traditional autumn activities. The farm is open through Oct. 30. Visit the website for more information.
Cornfusion Corn Maze, Manchester — Carroll County’s Showvaker’s Quality Evergreens, at 2020 Garrett Road, has a theme for its corn maze this year. Those brave enough to venture into the maze can learn about “Atlantis — The Lost City” as they follow the twists and turns. Open through Oct. 31. Visit the website for more.
Apple orchards
Baugher’s Orchards and Farm, Westminster — Located at 1015 Baugher Road, you can pick all kinds of tasty fall produce here, including apples and pumpkins. Open Saturdays and Sundays in October. There’s also an orchard market, petting zoo, hay and wagon rides. Here’s the website.
Lohr’s Orchard, Churchville — Touting itself as a Harford County staple, at 3212 Snake Lane, this orchard offers apple and pumpkin picking. Bring your own containers to pick produce seven days a week. Wagon rides are only offered on weekends, through Oct. 31. The website offers more details.
Waters Orchard, Germantown — This slogan of this Montgomery County orchard, at 22711 Wildcat Road, is “We grow ‘em, you pick ‘em.” Apple picking is available on the weekends by reservation, which opens the Wednesday before. The website explains further.
Spooky experiences
AVFD Station 7 Terror Trail, Gambrills — This spooky trail benefits the Arundel Volunteer Fire Department and has expanded with an all-new experience. There’s the family-friendly “Boo Haunt Loop” and the scarier “Terror Trail,” reccomended for those 8 and older. More details are available at the website.
The Nevermore Haunt, Baltimore — Open for 14 nights in October, this haunted house offers “bizarre” and “over-the-top sideshow performances.” The website warns that it’s “not for the faint of heart” and it’s not intended for children.
Savage Mill Ghost Tours, Savage — This 1 1/2-hour ghost tour is led by Savage Mill’s historian and offers the potential for ghost encounters. Attendees will even be able to explore the mill’s upstairs attic. and learn about the area’s haunted history. Details are on the website.