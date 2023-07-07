Episcopalians hope churchwide revival in Baltimore will feel like ‘love letter’ to the city

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Episcopal Church officials set out to plan their denomination’s 80th general convention last July in Baltimore, they aimed to turn it into something more than the collection of workshops, lectures and canonical debates they sponsor every three years. They hoped to add a component of old-fashioned, uplifting Christian church revivalism.

That didn’t happen, as they chose to pare back the agenda amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the nation’s third-largest mainline Protestant church intends to make up for that loss starting this weekend.

Episcopalians from across the country are expected to descend Sunday night on the Baltimore Convention Center for a revival-heavy festival they’re calling “It’s All About Love.”

Expected to draw nearly a thousand attendees, the gathering will feature three days and nights of events focusing on a trio of themes the church has deemed to be of urgent interest — evangelism, racial reconciliation and care for the environment — all amid the sort of joyous celebration the faithful hoped to enjoy last summer but couldn’t.

Music and singing will help drive events each evening. So will prayer for spiritual reawakening, prayer around the three themes and how to address them, and prayer for wisdom as the church faces the important challenges it sees within its own ranks and in the culture at large.

“When we say ‘revival’ we’re talking about a worship and prayer movement, where we’re asking God to fill us up with what we need in order to be the church of love that God has called us to be,” said the Rev. Stephanie Spellers, the Canon for Evangelism, Reconciliation and Stewardship of Creation for the Episcopal Church and the event’s chief organizer. “We need an extra helping of courage for that. We need an extra helping of prayer for that. And that’s what we get from revival.”

In many ways, the festival is expected to be an expression of the creative influence the denomination’s leader, the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, has had on its nearly 1.7 million members in 108 dioceses around the world since assuming the top position.

Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry speaks during the legislative session of the House of Bishops at the first day of the Episcopal Church's regular convention at the Baltimore Convention Center in July 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

When Curry started his nine-year term of office as the presiding bishop in 2015, the church was more broadly known for its civility and erudition than its displays of religious fervor. Drawing on his own exuberant personality, passionate speaking style and gift for reaching across cultural boundaries, he set out to move it in a direction he saw as more in keeping with the nature of Jesus’ ministry on earth.

Curry, the first African American to hold the position, took to referring to the church as “the Episcopal branch of the Jesus Movement,” inviting followers to join him in emulating Jesus’ more personal expressions of love. He encouraged outreach to communities he saw as too often marginalized. And working with Spellers, he developed a plan to hold periodic “revivals” as a way of encouraging the reawakening he envisioned.

They haven’t taken the shape of the camp-meeting revivals of the 20th century, where charismatic evangelists such as Billy Sunday and Oral Roberts roused millions along America’s back roads, but they’re meant to have a similar effect.

Because he’s undergoing treatment for a heart condition, Curry, 70, is declining interviews for now, but he has spoken at length of the impact he hopes the revivals have.

“What we have got to keep in mind is that revivals, throughout history and right now, are not just events — they are movements,” he says in a statement on the denomination’s website. “My deep prayer is that we come to see ourselves ... as a community for whom Jesus Christ and his way of love is our way of life and the heart of our witness in the world. A revival movement means this becomes ever more true and real for us.”

The church has held about two dozen of the gatherings, Spellers said, partnering with Episcopal parishes and dioceses worldwide, including in Southern California, Iowa, Texas, Honduras and Paris. (The denomination has a footprint in 22 countries and territories.)

“Each revival looks different depending on what the Good News sounds like in that place,” Spellers said. “They’re never the same, because God’s voice doesn’t sound exactly the same anywhere. And the church is supposed to speak in a language that people can understand. So these revivals sound like good news, we hope, wherever they are.”

Baltimore emerged as the obvious next candidate for a revival, Spellers said, and not just because it lost out on what would have been elements of a revival last summer. Officials chose the city for the 2022 convention because it reflects many of the church’s main concerns.

One of its most pressing calls under Curry has been to reckon with its own past complicity with white supremacist laws and practices, including slavery. Baltimore’s history of racial division, Curry told The Baltimore Sun last spring, made it a fitting place to “make a joyful noise,” practice Christ-like outreach and pray for healing.

The Right Rev. Diane Jardine Bruce, secretary of the House of Bishops, and Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry speak at the legislative session of the House of Bishops on the first day of the Episcopal Church's regular convention at the Baltimore Convention Center in July 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

It didn’t hurt that the Most Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton, bishop of the Maryland diocese, had emerged as a pioneer in advancing the cause of reconciliation — or that Curry, who spent a dozen years as rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square, retains a special affection for the area.

“It’ll be great to be back in Baltimore, one of the great American cities,” he said at the time. “We want to come and affirm that city, and we’re coming. We may be coming smaller than we were before, but we’re coming.”

Health concerns will limit his direct involvement this time. His sole official duty will be presiding over the opening night of worship and song Sunday. (He’ll share top billing with Baltimore hip-hop artist Anthony Parker, better known as Wordsmith, Live Hymnal, a rock and jazz band that specializes in congregational music, and others.)

But the festival will feature a diverse range of speakers and faith leaders well known in the mainline Protestant world, including Julia Ayala Harris, the newly elected president of the Episcopal House of Deputies, one of the church’s governing bodies, and the first Latina to hold the position; author Catherine Meeks, the founding director of the Absalom Jones Episcopal Center for Racial Healing in Atlanta; and the bestselling Evangelical Christian author Brian McLaren.

Local Episcopalians and others also will play featured roles. The Rev. Grey Maggiano, rector of Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill, and Anthony Francis, its minister for justice and reparations, will lead neighborhood walks aimed at exploring the church’s past roles in racism and white supremacy and how communities can respond. Sutton will preside over revival worship Tuesday night. And the Rev. Jim Hamilton, pastor of the Church on the Square in Canton, has helped craft the Eucharistic prayer to be shared Wednesday morning, the last day of the revival.

The man set to present that prayer, the Right Rev. Gene Robinson, is a landmark figure in Episcopal Church history. It was 20 years ago that Robinson became the first openly gay priest to become ordained as a bishop in the denomination. The move both sparked an outcry among the conservative faithful and helped define the inclusiveness for which the church increasingly has become known.

Hamilton sees no hint of controversy in the choice.

“The man is a beautiful soul,” he said. “He epitomizes calm, quiet kindness. He’s a perfect representation and culmination of the adjustments we’ve made toward love. I can’t think of a better person to be a final presider.”

Most of those presenting during the day also will be in attendance during the revival-styled evening sessions, all of which are free and open to the public.

For Spellers, the combination means completing the job the church meant to carry out in Baltimore last summer. With the pandemic finally in the rearview mirror, she’s looking forward to three days of helping to revive the spirit of a community she says the church loves deeply and will always pray for.

“We felt like we made a covenant with this city, and now we’re keeping it,” she said. “We hope this revival in part feels like a love letter to Baltimore.”