Baltimore students in Elijah Cummings Youth Program check on host families, friends in Israel as fellowship marks 25 years

A rabbi called for “hope, love and light” in the wake of the terror attacks in Israel that “shook us to our very foundation.” Maryland’s governor encouraged listeners to summon “the courage to reach across boundaries” and “remember their humanity to others.” A Baltimore teen voiced her hope that ongoing violence in the Middle East won’t prevent a planned trip to Israel next summer.

Rabbi Daniel Burg of Beth Am Congregation, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, and Maya Ortiz, a junior at Baltimore School for the Arts, were among the hundreds of people who packed the Museum of Industry on Wednesday night to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of the signature legacies of a political legend, the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel.

The Baltimore congressman, who died in 2019 after serving 36 years in elective office, established the program in conjunction with the Baltimore Jewish Council. The goal was, and remains, to offer young people who live or go to school in his longtime political jurisdiction, the 7th Congressional District, training in community service and leadership. It includes a two-month trip to the Jewish state.

“The focus is on building young leaders who can be successful in a diverse global society,” says executive director Kathleen St. Villier Hill.

Speakers at the gala included Moore; Cummings’ daughter, Jennifer Cummings, a board member of the program; Cummings’ successor in Congress and longtime friend, Democratic U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume; Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott, and current and former fellows of the free program.

Many mentioned the tangible aspects of its success. Nearly 300 people have graduated from the program. Alumni enjoy careers as lawyers, engineers, doctors, artists and entrepreneurs. CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, a graduate of Milford Mill Academy in Windsor Mill, is an ECYP alumnus.

At a time when Israel is still reeling in shock and horror from the Oct. 7 invasion of its cities and villages by Hamas terrorists, though, guests and speakers returned again and again to a quieter theme: the spirit of connectedness the program fosters, a quality that takes root in large part during the monthlong trip to Israel the students take during the summer after their junior year of high school.

The rising seniors spend time in a youth village in northern Israel, with host families in the city of Ashkelon in the southern part of the country, and traveling throughout the Jewish state.

Samuel Scott, left, CEO of Blue Casa, talks Oct. 25, 2023, with Rabbi Daniel Burg, Elijah Cummings Youth Project in Israel board member, during a gala at the Museum of Industry. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Samuel Scott says that when he took the journey as an ECYP fellow in 2001, it transformed his life and it did so in ways it would be especially wise to ponder times of violent strife like the present.

Scott, 39, a Baltimore real estate entrepreneur and executive, says the program helped him discover his passions, persuaded him of the importance of diversity, and endowed him with the confidence to pursue his dreams.

Even more important, he said, was learning how easy it was to make friends in a faraway place that had customs and practices so different from what he knew growing up in Owings Mills.

“I discovered an amazing, beautiful place with beautiful people,” said Scott, who like the majority of program fellows past and present is African American. “I developed amazing bonds with Jewish people and Israeli people. The program allowed me to enjoy that one-on-one connection with people, rather than just leaving me to hear what Israel is like from other people, including people on the news.

“I’m extremely upset by the events that have unfolded in Israel,” he added. “The premise to take to heart is that if you can have a teenager from Baltimore travel across the world and really form bonds with people of different backgrounds, we can do a better job of coming together and developing a peaceful society. This is what Congressman Cummings was about, and it’s how we need to operate going forward.”

Speaker after speaker cited Cummings’ belief that it’s up to society’s leaders to introduce such ideas to youth as a way of building a better society for the long term. Several included a well-known quote from the late congressman: “Our children are the living messages we send to a future we will never see.”

A number of ECYP alumni and fellows at the gathering seemed well on their way to fulfilling that legacy.

Chijoke Oranye, 25, who was born in Nigeria, migrated with his family to Baltimore when he was 8, in large part because there were few opportunities for members of his family’s tribe, the Igbos, in the aftermath of the late 1960s Nigerian Civil War.

Being chosen as an ECYP fellow didn’t just boost his confidence, Oranye recalls, it gave him a sense of belonging and an idea of how to infuse others with that feeling. As a Johns Hopkins undergraduate, he led a series of panel discussions aimed at healing ethnic breaches in the community, and he has worked as a health equity coordinator.

“There’s a lot of people who are left out,” Oranye said. “The program gave me the sense that I deserve to be looked at as a change-maker, and I hope I’m able to give that kind of inspiration to others.”

Chijoke Oranye attends the Elijah Cummings Youth Project in Israel 25th anniversary gala on Oct. 25, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Cinneah El-Amin, 29, a 2012 graduate, spent years navigating corporate life in New York before creating Flynanced, a personal finance platform that aims to help women build wealth through their 9-to-5 jobs.

Taking trips to meet Baltimore City Council members, state legislators and members of the Congressional Black Caucus “had a profound impact on me,” she said, as did delivering a speech at Beth Am synagogue in Baltimore.

“It was just impactful for people of different backgrounds and beliefs to see me, to see us, as young leaders — especially in Baltimore, with its many negative stereotypes about what Black people can and can’t do,” she said.

Among her most uplifting experiences, El-Amin added, was getting to know people in Israel, whether it was traveling to historic sites or learning local dances, and she believes having spent time in the country has given her a personal sense of the impact of the violence happening there.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by the conflict,” she said.

The museum was full, meanwhile, of alumni who say they’ve kept up regular communication with friends they made in the Middle East. Some reached out to those people as soon as the Hamas invasion started and have stayed in touch since.

Brysen Simon, 18, a senior at Milford Mill, stood chatting for a time with ECYP classmates Jackson Frankel, 17, of Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School in Pikesville, and Carey Koley, 18, a senior at McDonogh School in Owings Mills.

They had their trip to Israel in the summer of 2023, and each said they used social media to check on people they know when the first horrifying news reports rolled in. Frankel’s and Koley’s host families had to leave their homes in Ashkelon for safer environs.

“It’s certainly heart-wrenching to know that people you are close to are in danger and that places you’ve been have been, sadly, destroyed,” said Koley, who lives in Pikesville. “It’s a beautiful place with great people.”

Those who are scheduled to travel to Israel this summer, meanwhile, are keeping their hopes up. Ortiz, a member of the Class of 2024, said she hopes the violence will fade. But even if that doesn’t happen in time, she’s glad to be involved in a program that promotes the kind of understanding the world needs.

“Even if we don’t do the trip, we’re already learning so much about other cultures,” she said.