Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson’s capsized trimaran located in Pacific; U.S. Coast Guard deploying cutter to aid search

Mexican authorities have located Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson’s capsized trimaran in the Pacific Ocean 300 miles south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, Lawson’s wife, Jacqueline, said in a statement Wednesday.

The search for the sailor — which has been ongoing for several days — continues, however. Lawson said in 2022 that his trimaran, a speedy 60-foot sailboat named Defiant, was equipped with two life rafts.

For the first time since Mexican authorities began the search for Lawson over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard is deploying an asset. Active, a 210-foot cutter, has been dispatched to aid with efforts to locate Lawson, who has not been heard from since July 12. Because Mexico is leading the search, the Coast Guard had not previously contributed assets, but offered to help Wednesday, Coast Guard spokesperson Hunter Schnabel said.

According to online marine tracking data, the cutter (a fast patrol boat) was stationed near San Diego last week.

Lawson set off July 5 from Acapulco, Mexico, to sail via the Panama Canal to Baltimore, where he planned to prepare for a solo circumnavigation attempt this fall. He previously told the Baltimore Sun that he aspired to sail his vessel around the world faster than anyone ever has.

The current American record for a solo, nonstop trip around the world in a boat no longer than 60 feet is 107 days. The world record is 74 days. Lawson hoped to do it in less than 70.

However, Lawson communicated to his wife on July 9 that he had experienced problems with his boat’s hydraulic rigging and was without engine power; he lost his wind generator due to a storm on July 12, his wife said.

On Tuesday, Jacqueline said in a statement: “We are not giving up hope and we are remaining hopeful of his return.”

Wednesday’s update noted that the U.S. Coast Guard informed Jacqueline that the Mexican navy had located the capsized sailboat, which Jacqueline — who had sailed extensively with Donald on the sailboat — identified as Defiant.

“No further information is available at this time,” the statement from Jacqueline read. “Updates will follow as soon as the information becomes available.”

Reporter Lilly Price contributed to this article.