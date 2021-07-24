Back and bigger than ever: New cicadas that ‘like to scream’ are here

Move over, Brood X, there’s a new cicada in town.
It might be another 17 years before swarms of the red-eyed arthropods return, but in the mean time there are even biggercicadas emerging — and these ones also “like to scream,” according to northern Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain Park.
The Neotibicen canicularis, or dog day cicada (so-called because the brood surfaces during the hottest months of the year, July and August, according to the Arthropod Museum), are bright green and black-eyed and emerge in far fewer numbers than their periodical 17-year and 13-year cycle cousins — meaning they’re quieter, too.
Dog day cicadas take between two and three years to mature. Because the population isn’t entirely in sync, different dog day cicada groups emerge each year, given them the appearance of being annual.
“Like all cicadas, they are harmless,” according to the national park in Thurmont.
The noisy critter can even be a benefit to gardeners by aerating the soil and acting as a fertilizer for plants when they die and rot in vast numbers.
They’re also a crunchy, gluten-free snack for wildlife and humans alike.