Dirt biker killed in crash with another vehicle Tuesday in Annapolis

A dirt biker was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Annapolis on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The bike driver, whose name and age were not released, suffered fatal injuries in the crash at about 4:45 p.m. at Forest Drive and Parole Street, off West Street near Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis police said in a news release late Tuesday evening.
The driver of the vehicle, whose name also was not released, remained at the scene after the crash, police said. No other details, such as the cause or circumstances, were released.
The crash investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Sgt. O’Herlihy at 410-268-9000 or htoherlihy@annapolis.gov.