Maryland weather: Strong winds, thunderstorms expected across Baltimore region Saturday night

Strong winds and scattered thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across Maryland and the Baltimore region Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists forecast that an unseasonably warm Saturday with temperatures in the 70s will give way to a cold front moving in from the west in the evening, which will drop temperatures to the 30s. Powerful winds and a line of rain showers may amp up into severe storms across the state Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts will persist through Saturday night and will be the worst between 6 p.m. and midnight, meteorologists said. A wind advisory is in effect starting at 4 p.m. tomorrow for central, northeastern and western Maryland, and will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 51 miles per hour around Hagerstown and Westminster, and Baltimore could see gusts of up to 48 miles per hour, meteorologists said.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management warned the storms could produce a tornado (a tornado warning has not been issued). The National Weather Service said a tornado would be most likely to occur along the east I-95 corridor in central Maryland.