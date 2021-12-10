Maryland weather: Strong winds, thunderstorms expected across Baltimore region Saturday night

Wind gusts will persist through Saturday night and will be the worst between 6 p.m. and midnight, meteorologists said. A wind advisory is in effect starting at 4 p.m. tomorrow for central, northeastern and western Maryland, and will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 51 miles per hour around Hagerstown and Westminster, and Baltimore could see gusts of up to 48 miles per hour, meteorologists said.