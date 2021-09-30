New cybersecurity guidance coming to Maryland localities

The cybersecurity bill comes on the heels of a ransomware attack that struck the Baltimore City government in May 2019. This cyberattack was followed by a devastating ransom attack that hit Baltimore County Public Schools in November 2020. The Baltimore City ransomware attack affected a network of approximately 7,000 users and disrupted city services, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. The Baltimore County Public Schools ransomware event compromised a wide range of systems, from paychecks to class schedules but the school system was able to continue operations a week after the attack, according to Charles Herndon, a spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools.