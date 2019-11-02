Three people died and a fourth person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Western Maryland, state police said.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. when the driver of an SUV attempted to make a U-turn and struck another vehicle, causing the SUV to overturn in Williamsport, near Hagerstown, according to a Maryland State Police news release. The crash occurred on Greencastle Pike, south of Findley Mill Road, in Washington County.
Police said the driver of the SUV, Charles E. Canfield, 73, and two passengers, Carmen L. Canfield, 72, and Vonda L. Jamison, 82, all of Sharpsburg, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, Robert L. Wilt Sr., 78, of Hagerstown was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries. Police did not provide his condition Saturday.
Police said they are still investigating the crash.