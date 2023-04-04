Roy McGrath: Coverage from The Baltimore Sun

A weekslong search for Roy McGrath ended with his death following an encounter with federal agents in Eastern Tennessee. McGrath, an ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, became a fugitive from justice after he failed to appear for trial on fraud charges in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Here is The Baltimore Sun’s coverage:
Feds link mysterious Roy McGrath books to late Maryland fugitive through cell, email records
Federal authorities linked the mysterious author who published a pair of e-books about Roy McGrath, while the former Maryland gubernatorial aide was on the run, to the late fugitive himself, according to search warrants unsealed Tuesday.
Prosecutors look to seize more than $100,000 from late Maryland gubernatorial aid Roy McGrath
Prosecutors are seeking to seize more than $100,000 from a bank account in the name of the late Roy McGrath, alleging that he obtained the money as part of a fraudulent severance package that became the basis for criminal charges.
FBI agents won’t be charged in Tennessee shooting death of Maryland fugitive Roy McGrath
FBI agents involved in the shooting death of Roy McGrath near Knoxville Tennessee in April won’t face criminal charges, the local district attorney said Friday.
Prosecutors in Tennessee are reviewing FBI file on Maryland fugitive Roy McGrath’s death
Prosecutors in Tennessee are reviewing the FBI’s investigative file on Roy McGrath’s death near Knoxville, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.
Affidavit sheds new light on when and what ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan knew about Roy McGrath’s severance before it was public
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan knew about his former chief-of-staff Roy McGrath’s six-figure severance payment from the government-owned nonprofit Maryland Environmental Service almost two weeks before it became public in 2020, according to newly obtained court documents.
What will FBI review of Roy McGrath's fatal shooting show? 'People want to know'
Details about the FBI's review of the fatal shooting of Roy McGrath have been scarce, and it's unclear what might be released at its conclusion.
Newly public documents show FBI sought Roy McGrath’s travel plans, bank records in early days of search
Former Gov. Larry Hogan’s one-time chief of staff Roy McGrath did not have a plane ticket to Baltimore ahead of his March 13 trial in federal court here, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Why did Maryland fugitive Roy McGrath’s run end in Knoxville? 'What’s the connection?'
The road ran out for Roy McGrath, who briefly served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, with FBI agents closing in on him in the suburbs of Eastern Tennessee.
FBI knew fugitive Roy McGrath had bought used Cadillac and had gun, multiple cellphones, attorney says
The FBI knew Roy McGrath had purchased a used Cadillac, had a gun and was using multiple cellphones prior to the confrontation that led to his death Monday in suburban Tennessee, according to McGrath’s attorney, Joseph Murtha.
FBI reviewing fatal shooting of Roy McGrath during encounter with federal agents
The gunfire erupted about 6:30 p.m. Monday in a suburban area west of Knoxville surrounded by businesses. Describing the fatal encounter as an “agent-involved shooting” on Monday, the FBI gave no further explanation Tuesday.
Roy McGrath shot dead in Tennessee as FBI closed in after three-week search
Roy McGrath was fatally shot as federal agents sought to arrest him in Eastern Tennessee on Monday evening, ending a three-week fugitive search for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's ex-chief of staff.
Dan Rodricks: Those mysterious Roy McGrath books become his epitaph | COMMENTARY
Promising "the true story of Roy McGrath," the books might provide the best insight into the former Maryland official's state of mind.
Roy McGrath, embattled Hogan aide who evaded trial last month, dies after being found by authorities
Obituary of Roy McGrath
Feds offer $20K reward for info on ‘international flight risk' Roy McGrath
The FBI has determined Roy McGrath is an "international flight risk" and is offering a $10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.
Finding a fugitive: Officials weigh in on what to expect as hunt for Roy McGrath continues
Friday marked 12 days since the federal manhunt for Roy McGrath began. We asked officials who hunted fugitives what to expect as the search continues.
Wife of fugitive Roy McGrath doesn't know author behind tell-all book, her attorney says
As a supposed tell-all book about the fugitive Roy McGrath's time as former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's chief-of-staff climbed one of Amazon's bestseller lists Wednesday, some speculated about the author's identity. Including Laura Bruner, McGrath's wife.
Search for fugitive Roy McGrath continues a week after federal fraud trial absence
A week after Roy McGrath did not appear for his federal fraud trial, authorities are still searching for the fugitive who once served as former Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff.
Roy McGrath's wife fears for his safety as search for him continues, attorney says
The former Gov. Larry Hogan aide is a fugitive from justice after he did not appear for his federal corruption trial Monday morning.
Feds searching for former Maryland governor's top aide after he does not appear for his trial
The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for McGrath, who is now considered a "fugitive," a spokesperson for the agency said.
Federal judge postpones criminal trial for Roy McGrath, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's former top adviser
A federal judge on Thursday postponed the criminal trial for Gov. Larry Hogan's former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, four days before it was scheduled to begin.
'I will stand with you': Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff alleges governor supported controversial payout
Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan facing state and federal criminal charges, says the governor approved his controversial payout from a state agency.
State lawmakers seek to reform Maryland Environmental Service after revelations of lavish spending
The legislation being drafted by top Democrats also would set limits on executive salaries and perks at the Maryland Environmental Service. And it would require the agency's board to undergo ethics training and make its meetings more transparent.
Maryland Gov. Hogan's new chief of staff resigns after six-figure severance from previous state post revealed
Roy McGrath, the new chief of staff for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan who has been criticized for receiving a year's salary as severance from his previous state job, resigned Monday.
House speaker says Gov. Hogan's new chief of staff should return six-figure severance to Maryland Environmental Service
The leaders of the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates decried as "truly shocking" a six-figure severance package received by Gov. Larry Hogan's new chief of staff after the official voluntarily left an independent state agency he was running.
New Hogan chief of staff got six-figure payout as he left Maryland Environmental Service to work for governor
When Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's new chief of staff left his job running an independent state agency to work at the State House, he walked away with a six-figure severance package that included a year's salary.