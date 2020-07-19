Cecil County zoo says eight animals were saved after Saturday fire killed six

A Cecil County zoo on Sunday said eight animals were saved after a Saturday morning fire killed six animals.
Firefighters responded to Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun at 8:04 a.m. for a report of a fire, Maryland State Fire Marshals said. They found a fire in the zoo’s reptile building and got it under control in 20 minutes.
According to a Facebook post from Plumpton Park Zoo, a zookeeper initially found the fire and called authorities. Four birds and two snakes died as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported.
A zoo representative could not be reached directly for further comment.
“We lost 6 animals in a fire yesterday in our reptile house,” the zoo wrote. “BUT the GOOD NEWS is we saved 8 animals thanks to the efforts of staff and first responders.”
State Fire Marshals said the preliminary cause of the fire is accidental and stemmed from an “unspecified electrical event” in the building. The zoo was closed for the remainder of the day on Saturday.
“Two veterinarians from Muddy Creek Veterinary Service arrived to provide care for the surviving animals. We want to thank all of the people above and the community for their outpouring of support,” the zoo wrote.