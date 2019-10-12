Two people were thrown into the Patapsco River south of Key Bridge on Friday night when their boat struck a buoy, officials said.
The people, who were not identified, hung onto the buoy until rescue workers were able to reach them, said a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard, Petty Officer Isaac Cross. They were taken to a nearby marina and did not require medical treatment, he said.
After striking the buoy, the boat hit a tugboat, took on water and capsized, Cross said. He said it was not known if there was damage to the buoy, located about about 50 yards south of Fort Carroll, an artificial island on which construction of a planned military installation was never completed. The tugboat was not damaged in the incident, which was reported at 7:38 p.m., Cross said.
It was not immediately known why the boat struck the buoy, he said, or whether any charges will be filed.