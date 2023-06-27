Where to buy recreational cannabis in Maryland

Almost 100 cannabis dispensaries throughout the state of Maryland will be able to sell marijuana to all adults over age 21 starting Saturday.
The long-awaited day is expected to bring floods of customers to the state’s converted dispensaries, which are medical marijuana retailers that have elected to convert their license for adult-use cannabis sales.
In Baltimore, the 10 medical cannabis dispensaries whose licenses will convert to allow recreational sales on Saturday skew white in their ownership and are largely in predominantly white neighborhoods. A round of new licenses to be issued by Jan. 1 will all go to social equity applicants, defined as people who have lived in or attended school in areas “disproportionately impacted” by decades of laws criminalizing cannabis possession.
Starting Saturday, adults may possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750mg of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. The “personal use amount” is also the maximum limit a person can buy at a dispensary. Cannabis products will carry a 9% sales tax.
The following is a list of medical marijuana dispensaries that converted their license through the Maryland Cannabis Administration to sell weed to adults who show a government-issued photo ID proving they are 21 or older.
Baltimore City
Central
- Dots Dispensary: 805 N. Howard St., Baltimore, MD 21201
- ReLeaf Shop: 1114 Cathedral St. #5, Baltimore, MD 21201
North
- Maggie’s: 3317 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
- Blair Wellness Center: 5806 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
- Storehouse: 5730 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
- Ethos Baltimore: 3907 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Northeast
- Starbuds: 5975 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
South
- Pure Life Medical: 35 E. Cross St., Baltimore, MD 21230
- CULTA Federal Hill: 215 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD 21230
Southeast
- GreenLabs: 1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21231
Baltimore County
Central/North
- Zen Leaf Towson: 101 E Chesapeake Ave. Suite 102, Towson, MD 21286
- Far & Dotter: 2060-A York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
- Trulieve: 1526 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
- Chesacanna: 10534 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030
- Kip: 9 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Northeast
- Blue Ridge Wellness: 9413 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234
- Health for Life White Marsh: 4741 Ridge Road, Nottingham, MD 21236
- Mana Supply Co. Middle River: 100 Carroll Island Road, Middle River, MD 21220
Southeast
- Green Goods Baltimore: 717 North Point Blvd., Dundalk, MD 21224
- Health for Life Baltimore: 6807 Rolling Mill Road, Dundalk, MD 21224
Southwest
- Trulieve Halethorpe: 3531 Washington Blvd. #112, Halethorpe, MD 21227
- ETHOS Catonsville: 6328 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD 21228
- Nirvana Center: 5225 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD 21229
Northwest
- Remedy Baltimore: 7175 Security Blvd. Suite 102, Windsor Mill, MD 21244
- The Living Room: 1636 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208
- Curaleaf Reisterstown: 11722 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Anne Arundel County
- Ritual Dispensary: 7609 Energy Parkway Suite 901, Curtis Bay, MD 21225
- Zen Leaf Pasadena: 16 Magothy Beach Road, Pasadena, MD 21122
- Green Point Wellness Linthicum: 823-A Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, MD 21090
- Greenlight Therapeutics: 782 MD-3 Suite A, Gambrills, MD 21054
- Ascend Crofton: 1657 Crofton Blvd., Crofton, MD 21114
- Gold Leaf: 2029 West St., Annapolis, MD 21401
- Mana Supply Company: 3005 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037
Howard County
- Remedy Columbia: 8865 Stanford Blvd. #131 Columbia, MD 21045
- Curaleaf Columbia: 7090 Deepage Drive, Columbia, MD 21045
- Greenhouse Wellness: 4801 Dorsey Hall Drive Suite 110, Ellicott City, MD 21042
- Trilogy Wellness of Maryland: 9291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042
- Ascend Ellicott City: 10169 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
- Revolution Releaf: 9994 Washington Blvd., Laurel, MD 20723
- Zen Leaf Elkridge: 6000 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge, MD 21075
Harford County
- RISE Joppa: 702 Pulaski Highway, Joppa, MD 21085
- Enlightened Dispensary: 3111 Emmorton Road, Abingdon, MD 21009
- Ascend Aberdeen: 226 S. Philadelphia Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21206
- Four Green Fields: 3518 Conowingo Road, Street, MD 21154
Carroll County
- Verilife Westminster: 700 Corporate Center Court Suite K, Westminster, MD 21157
- The Dispensary: 330 140 Village Road Suite 7, Westminster, MD 21157
Cecil County
- Nature’s Care & Wellness: 4925 Pulaski Highway Suite A, Perryville, MD 21903
- Pharmkent, LLC: 330 East Pulaski Highway Suite B, Elkton, MD 21921
Montgomery County
- Potomac Holistics: 14808 Physicians Lane, Suite 212 Rockville, MD 20850
- Trulieve Rockville: 12200-B Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
- Liberty Cannabis Rockville: 12001 Nebel St., Rockville, MD 20852
- Peake ReLeaf: 2001 Chapman Ave., Rockville, MD 20852
- ETHOS Rockville: 4007 Norbeck Road, Unit A Rockville, MD 20853
- gLeaf Rockville: 808 Hungerford Drive Rockville, MD 20850
- RISE Silver Spring: 7900 Fenton St., Silver Spring, MD 20910
- HerbaFi: 8413 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910
- Peninsula Alternative Health Silver Spring: 12355 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906
- RISE Bethesda: 10401 Old Georgetown Road Suite 210, Bethesda, MD 20814
- Health for Life Bethesda: 4909 Fairmont Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814
- Columbia Care: 4609 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
- Curaleaf Montgomery Village: 10011 Stedwick Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20886
- Bloom Medicinals: 11530 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20876
- Zen Leaf Germantown: 13007 Wisteria Drive Germantown, MD 20874
- Herbiculture: 4009 Sandy Springs Road Unit 101, Burtonsville, MD 20866
- Sweetspot: 18070 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832
Prince George’s County
- Salvera: 4201 Northview Drive Suite 100, Bowie, MD 20716
- JOVA Wellness Center: 5846 Allentown Way, Camp Springs, MD 20748
- Ascend Laurel: 14703 Baltimore Ave. Suite B, Laurel, MD 20707
- Green Point Wellness Laurel: 116 Washington Blvd., Laurel, MD 20707
- Waave: 7327 Hanover Parkway Suite A, Greenbelt, MD 20770
- Story Cannabis Co. Hyattsville: 2486 Chillum Road, Hyattsville, MD 20782
- Mary & Main: 8801 Hampton Mall Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
- Haven Dispensary: 7501 Clymer Drive, Brandywine, MD 20619
- Liberty Cannabis Oxon Hill: 6144 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Western Maryland
- Kannavis: 8709 Fingerboard Road, Frederick, MD 21702
- Verilife New Market: 11717 Old National Pike, New Market, MD 21774
- The Apothecarium Dispensary of Cumberland: 100 Beall St., Cumberland, MD 21502
- Grow West Dispensary: 1096 W. Industrial Blvd., Cumberland, MD 21502
Southern Maryland
- Story Cannabis Co. Waldorf: 2290 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601
- Chesapeake Apothecary White Plains: 4781 Crain Highway Suite A, White Plains, MD 20695
- Dispensary Works: 10766 DeMarr Road Suite 3A, White Plains, MD 20695
- Greenwave: 70 Holiday Drive, Solomons, MD 20688
Eastern Shore
- Positive Energy: 9939 Jerry Mack Road Suite 500, Ocean City, MD 21842
- Hi-tide: 2600 Marjan Lane, Ocean City, MD 21842
- Ash & Ember: 202 Coursevall Drive Suite 108, Centreville, MD 21617
- Sunburst Pharm: 603 Meteor Ave., Cambridge, MD 2161
- Peninsula Alternative Health Salisbury: 1003 Mt. Hermon Road, Salisbury, MD 21804