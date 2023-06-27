Where to buy recreational cannabis in Maryland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Almost 100 cannabis dispensaries throughout the state of Maryland will be able to sell marijuana to all adults over age 21 starting Saturday.

The long-awaited day is expected to bring floods of customers to the state’s converted dispensaries, which are medical marijuana retailers that have elected to convert their license for adult-use cannabis sales.

In Baltimore, the 10 medical cannabis dispensaries whose licenses will convert to allow recreational sales on Saturday skew white in their ownership and are largely in predominantly white neighborhoods. A round of new licenses to be issued by Jan. 1 will all go to social equity applicants, defined as people who have lived in or attended school in areas “disproportionately impacted” by decades of laws criminalizing cannabis possession.

Starting Saturday, adults may possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750mg of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. The “personal use amount” is also the maximum limit a person can buy at a dispensary. Cannabis products will carry a 9% sales tax.

The following is a list of medical marijuana dispensaries that converted their license through the Maryland Cannabis Administration to sell weed to adults who show a government-issued photo ID proving they are 21 or older.

Baltimore City

Central

Dots Dispensary: 805 N. Howard St., Baltimore, MD 21201

ReLeaf Shop: 1114 Cathedral St. #5, Baltimore, MD 21201

North

Maggie’s: 3317 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211

Blair Wellness Center: 5806 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212

Storehouse: 5730 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21209

Ethos Baltimore: 3907 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211

Northeast

Starbuds: 5975 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206

South

Pure Life Medical: 35 E. Cross St., Baltimore, MD 21230

CULTA Federal Hill: 215 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD 21230

Southeast

GreenLabs: 1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21231

Baltimore County

Central/North

Zen Leaf Towson: 101 E Chesapeake Ave. Suite 102, Towson, MD 21286

Far & Dotter: 2060-A York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

Trulieve: 1526 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

Chesacanna: 10534 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Kip: 9 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Northeast

Southeast

Green Goods Baltimore: 717 North Point Blvd., Dundalk, MD 21224

Health for Life Baltimore: 6807 Rolling Mill Road, Dundalk, MD 21224

Southwest

Trulieve Halethorpe: 3531 Washington Blvd. #112, Halethorpe, MD 21227

ETHOS Catonsville: 6328 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD 21228

Nirvana Center: 5225 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD 21229

Northwest

Remedy Baltimore: 7175 Security Blvd. Suite 102, Windsor Mill, MD 21244

The Living Room: 1636 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Curaleaf Reisterstown: 11722 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Anne Arundel County

Howard County

Harford County

RISE Joppa: 702 Pulaski Highway, Joppa, MD 21085

Enlightened Dispensary: 3111 Emmorton Road, Abingdon, MD 21009

Ascend Aberdeen: 226 S. Philadelphia Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21206

Four Green Fields: 3518 Conowingo Road, Street, MD 21154

Carroll County

Verilife Westminster: 700 Corporate Center Court Suite K, Westminster, MD 21157

The Dispensary: 330 140 Village Road Suite 7, Westminster, MD 21157

Cecil County

Nature’s Care & Wellness: 4925 Pulaski Highway Suite A, Perryville, MD 21903

Pharmkent, LLC: 330 East Pulaski Highway Suite B, Elkton, MD 21921

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Western Maryland

Southern Maryland

Story Cannabis Co. Waldorf: 2290 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

Chesapeake Apothecary White Plains: 4781 Crain Highway Suite A, White Plains, MD 20695

Dispensary Works: 10766 DeMarr Road Suite 3A, White Plains, MD 20695

Greenwave: 70 Holiday Drive, Solomons, MD 20688

Eastern Shore