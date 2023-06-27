Advertisement
Maryland

Where to buy recreational cannabis in Maryland

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Almost 100 cannabis dispensaries throughout the state of Maryland will be able to sell marijuana to all adults over age 21 starting Saturday.

Advertisement

The long-awaited day is expected to bring floods of customers to the state’s converted dispensaries, which are medical marijuana retailers that have elected to convert their license for adult-use cannabis sales.

In Baltimore, the 10 medical cannabis dispensaries whose licenses will convert to allow recreational sales on Saturday skew white in their ownership and are largely in predominantly white neighborhoods. A round of new licenses to be issued by Jan. 1 will all go to social equity applicants, defined as people who have lived in or attended school in areas “disproportionately impacted” by decades of laws criminalizing cannabis possession.

Advertisement

Starting Saturday, adults may possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that does not exceed 750mg of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high. The “personal use amount” is also the maximum limit a person can buy at a dispensary. Cannabis products will carry a 9% sales tax.

The following is a list of medical marijuana dispensaries that converted their license through the Maryland Cannabis Administration to sell weed to adults who show a government-issued photo ID proving they are 21 or older.

Recreational cannabis in Maryland becomes legal on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know. ]

Baltimore City

Central
North
Northeast
  • Starbuds: 5975 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
South
Southeast
  • GreenLabs: 1522 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21231

Baltimore County

Central/North
  • Zen Leaf Towson: 101 E Chesapeake Ave. Suite 102, Towson, MD 21286
  • Far & Dotter: 2060-A York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
  • Trulieve: 1526 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093
  • Chesacanna: 10534 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030
  • Kip: 9 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Northeast
Southeast
Southwest
Northwest

Anne Arundel County

Howard County

Harford County

Carroll County

Cecil County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Western Maryland

Southern Maryland

Eastern Shore

Advertisement