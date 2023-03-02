College Park mayor arrested on child porn charges, resigns Thursday

Patrick Wojahn, the longtime mayor of College Park, resigned Thursday, a day after law enforcement officers raided his house and found multiple cell phones and electronic devices they say contained child pornography.

Prince George’s County Police arrested Wojahn, 47, Thursday and charged him with 56 counts of possession and child pornography. Along with several cell phones, police recovered a hard drive, a tablet and a computer in Tuesday’s search.

Wojahn was a progressive and popular mayor of the city that’s home to the University of Maryland. First elected in 2015, Wojahn served on College Park City Council since 2007.

He cited the police search and “ongoing police investigation” for his abrupt resignation in a letter made public by the city of College Park Thursday.

“While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction,” Wojahn wrote in his resignation letter. He added he is stepping away to “deal with my own mental health” and asked the public to keep him and his family in their prayers.

Police said they were alerted Feb. 17 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a social media account in Prince George’s County uploaded an image and videos of child pornography in January. Police said they determined Wojahn owned the account.

Wojahn faces 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. His bail hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until the city holds a special election, the city said in a statement.