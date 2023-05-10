Maryland officials reviewing site of deadly March crash on I-695

State officials are reviewing the site of the March 22 crash on I-695 that killed six highway workers.

The left lane closest to the crash site on the inner loop between I-70 and Liberty Road is closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, May 11.

Advertisement

Maryland Department of Transportation spokesperson Danny Allman said the lane is closed during off-peak hours “to accommodate work related to the ongoing review of the March 22 work zone crash.”

[ Footage from I-695 accident that killed six workers ]

Allman did not provide a time frame for when work might resume at the site. The project is an attempt to widen I-695 between I-70 and White Marsh Boulevard by converting a median and shoulder into a lane.

Advertisement

Last month state police said it would be increasing patrols around highway work sites.