Advertisement
Maryland

Man dies in double shooting in Northwest Baltimore Wednesday night, police say

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore near the Woodmere and Langston Hughes neighborhoods.

Officers on patrol were flagged down around 6:45 p.m. and directed to the intersection of West Belvedere Avenue and Reisterstown Road, where they found an unresponsive man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Advertisement

The victim, who police did not identify, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At the scene police also found another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The 47-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment as well, police said.

Advertisement

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were shot in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, police said.

Homicide detectives are also investigating a Wednesday night shooting in South Baltimore.

Around 9 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of West Patapsco Avenue in the Lakeland neighborhood and found a 38-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported the man to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Advertisement