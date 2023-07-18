Eyewitness testimony follows opening statements in trial of teen squeegee worker charged with killing man in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After making a delivery near the intersection of East Conway and Light streets last July, UPS driver Chad Lenbach got in his truck and waited for the red light to turn green.

That’s when Lenbach saw a heavyset, bearded man holding a baseball bat walking across the busy Baltimore intersection toward approximately half a dozen people squeegeeing windows, he said in city Circuit Court on Tuesday. After back-and-forth aggressions between the man and the squeegee workers, including a teen throwing an object at the man, the confrontation escalated quickly.

“He swung the bat, and after he swung the bat, he got shot,” Lenbach said under tense questions from attorneys about the sequence of events. “It was a matter of moments.”

Lenbach was among the first witnesses to testify in the trial of a 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds. The teen is being tried as an adult on murder and firearms charges. The Baltimore Sun is not naming him because he’s a minor.

The prosecution and defense in the case are at odds over how jurors should interpret Lenbach’s and the other eyewitness’s testimony, in addition to the footage captured in the case.

Each side’s view of the evidence became clearer when the attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday morning.

“Timothy Reynolds was outnumbered, he was outmaneuvered and he was gunned down. He was gunned down by the defendant,” Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Banks told the jury.

She recounted the moments leading up to gunfire, noting the shooter retrieved a backpack later found to contain a gun in anticipation of the confrontation.

“The defendant,” Banks said, “fires one, two, three, four, five times.”

“There’s no ‘one shot, two shot, three shot, four shot, five shot,’” countered defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, when it was his turn to address the jury. “The shots came in rapid succession.”

Gordon said the prosecution wouldn’t be able to prove his client was the shooter, but that whoever shot Reynolds was “paralyzed by fear” during a “tense, rapidly evolving situation.”

Even if the state can convince jurors that the teen charged shot Reynolds, Gordon said, the shooter was acting in defense of himself or other squeegee workers facing an “unprovoked attack” from Reynolds.

The fatal shooting happened July 7, 2022 at about 4:30 p.m.

David Stivelman was driving on Light Street, heading home from work, around that time, when he noticed something to his right at the intersection with East Conway Street. Stivelman testified he saw a man, whom he later learned was Reynolds, crossing 10 lanes of traffic on Light Street to confront the people washing windows at the traffic light.

“I couldn’t hear anything that was said. But I could tell he [Reynolds] was angry,” Stivelman said.

A dashboard camera mounted to Stivelman’s windshield captured most of what happened next.

His footage picks up with Reynolds walking away from the teens and in the direction of his car. Three squeegee workers followed Reynolds, who turned toward them. As he charged, the bat raised over his head, they backed up. He swung the bat in the direction of a worker. Another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble. That’s when another person shoots Reynolds five times.

Investigators enhanced the footage captured by Stivelman’s dash cam, and Banks had Stivelman narrate as she played the video for the jury.

“We’re going to slow this down a little, OK? We’re going to do it frame by frame,” Banks told Stivelman.

In cases where the defendant argues self defense or defense of others, it’s common for the prosecution to break down each step of fast-paced encounters. The defense in such cases, meanwhile, are known to emphasize the split-second nature at which the events unfold.

“So he’s swinging the this bat and then shots are fired?” the teen’s other attorney, Warren Brown, asked Stivelman.

“Yes,” Stivelman responded.

“You didn’t hear any shots being fired before the bat was swung, did you?” asked Brown.

“No.”

Neither Stivelman nor Lenbach was able to identify the shooter in statements to police on the day of the shooting or under questions from attorneys in court Tuesday. Both eyewitnesses said they saw Reynolds swing the bat once in the direction of a squeegee worker, but neither could say whether Reynolds made contact with the young man.

Stivelman said he remembered the shooter put the gun in his backpack before fleeing in the direction of Camden Yards.

Banks said police put out a “Be On The Lookout” to all law enforcement, with a screenshot from video captured by CitiWatch cameras, shortly after the shooting. The picture featured a teen in a pink shirt.

“That pink shirt becomes very important,” Banks told the jury.

An officer working that area, Banks said, recognized the young person pictured. Investigators tracked the shooter’s getaway by reviewing CCTV footage in downtown.

Kallie McDaniel was on South Charles Street that afternoon, waiting to go to dinner, when she saw someone she estimated to be in his teens or early 20s jumping up and down, looking “really nervous” and “like he was waiting for someone.”

She testified Tuesday that she watched the young man take off a pink t-shirt, place it in his backpack and pull a ski mask over his face. McDaniel told police what she saw days after the shooting.

In court, she said, she couldn’t be sure whether the bearded teen sitting at the defense table was the same person she saw that day. The mask the person she saw wore, she said, “obstructed everything but his eyes.”

Squeegees and squirt bottles drew Baltimore police detective Michelle Burke’s attention to the white fence that runs the length of the modern office building that rises from the corner of East Conway and Light.

She testified that she noticed a gap between the fence and building’s wall. That’s where she found a black backpack and notified a homicide detective.

Police Crime Lab Technician Nicole Wilson testified she found a handgun and magazine along with a phone charger and bottle of cologne inside the bag. The Polymer80 firearm didn’t have a serial number. It was loaded with 11 rounds and one more in the chamber, but its magazine was capable of holding 17 bullets.

The crime lab processed several items from the bag for fingerprints and DNA, Wilson said.

Defense attorneys for the teen said before trial that he was excluded as a possible source of genetic material on the gun, which Banks acknowledged during openings.

“But,” Banks said, “we got his DNA from the backpack.”

Gordon blamed Reynolds for instigating the deadly altercation.

“My client was 14 years old at the time. The state wants to hold this child to the same standard they hold a 48-year-old man,” he said.

At at 6-feet, 3-inches tall and 329 pounds, Reynolds towered over the teen, who weighed 200 pounds less, according to his attorneys. The size discrepancy, Gordon told jurors, was important because they had to find that his client had a reasonable fear for his safety or the safety of others if they are to find that the teen acted in self defense or defense of others.

While Gordon predicted the evidence would lead jurors to acquit his client, Banks said she was confident jurors would “hold the defendant accountable.”

“This, without question, will be a difficult decision for you,” the prosecutor said.