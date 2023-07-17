Murder trial for teen squeegee worker charged with shooting bat-wielding man in Baltimore set to begin

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A teenager accused of gunning down a man who challenged squeegee workers with a baseball bat at a key Baltimore intersection is set to stand trial, a little over a year after the deadly encounter set off a political firestorm.

There’s a possibility that a judge will delay the start Monday of the trial, as prosecutors plan to ask in court for a postponement, citing recent evidentiary disclosures between the state and defense.

In addition to murder, the 16-year-old is charged with several firearm offenses stemming from the shooting of Timothy Reynolds, 48, last July at the busy intersection of East Conway and Light streets.

After an initial interaction at the stoplight, Reynolds drove through the intersection, took a metal baseball bat from his car and crossed several lanes of traffic to approach a group of young window washers. Prosecutors say the teen grabbed a backpack containing a gun in anticipation of a confrontation with Reynolds, who swung the bat at the young people. The teenager allegedly pulled a mask over his face before opening fire on a retreating Reynolds.

The teen, who was 14 at the time, is being tried as an adult after a judge rejected his lawyers’ request to have the case sent to juvenile court, where sentences focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

Attorneys have prepared to begin Monday morning the process of selecting a jury in the highly publicized case, which is expected to draw widespread attention. Scheduled for 10 days, the trial is likely to take less time than that.

Trey Tomaschko speaks at a news conference July 7 near East Conway and Light streets, where his friend Timothy Reynolds was killed by a squeegee worker a year earlier. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Presiding over the trial will be Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer, who will first have to decide whether a postponement is warranted.

“Both sides have made discovery disclosures this week, and out of fairness to both the defense and the State, we believe a postponement is appropriate,” James Bentley, spokesman for the office of Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, said Friday. “However, we are fully prepared to try the case if the court decides to proceed with the trial on Monday morning.”

The defense is “vehemently opposed” to a delay, one of the teen’s attorneys, Warren Brown, told The Baltimore Sun.

If the case goes to trial, Schiffer and the attorneys will seek prospective jurors who can set aside anything they’ve heard about the case before including them in a pool of qualified jurors. From that group, attorneys will select a panel of 12 jurors and several alternates. For a juror to know about a case is not typically enough for them to be excluded, so long as they can compartmentalize that information and consider only evidence presented in court.

The teen’s attorneys also said they plan to request that the judge ask prospective jurors their feelings about, and past interactions with, squeegee workers. They say someone’s perspective about squeegeeing could prejudice them against the defense or prosecution. The fatal shooting reignited a long-standing debate over the city’s policies around the practice of mostly young, Black teens and men washing windows for quick cash.

“This case is not about squeegee workers, or whatever you want to call them,” attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, who also represents the teen, told The Sun.

In the year since the deadly encounter, officials banned squeegeeing in some parts of Baltimore. Using the threat of warnings and citations, the city sought to divert the teens from busy intersections to services and jobs. Today, it’s relatively rare to see someone washing windows at the corner where Reynolds was shot, as a police cruiser is often nearby.

Over the same time, the case continued to make headlines: Reynolds’ grieving family announced last August its intent to sue Baltimore, though a lawsuit has not been filed yet. A prosecutor was removed from the case after sharing case records with the Reynolds family’s victim rights lawyer, who published the documents. And the teen’s lawyers and Reynolds’ relatives at times litigated case details in public.

The facts that make Reynolds’ killing seem deliberate and senseless to his relatives also make the case read like straightforward self-defense to the teen’s legal team.

“The family is confident that once the jury sees and hears the facts that justice will be done,” the family’s attorney, Thiru Vignarajah, said in a statement ahead of trial.

Attorney Warren Brown talks with reporters, along with attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, outside juvenile court in Baltimore. He spoke after a hearing for a teen squeegee worker charged with the fatal shooting of driver Timothy Reynolds. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Gordon and Brown will seek to establish at trial that the teen was either defending himself from a deadly threat or acting in defense of the other teenagers washing windows.

“A metal baseball bat constitutes deadly force when it’s used in a deadly manner, and that’s exactly what we have in this case,” said Gordon, adding that he expected to “win” the trial. “I’m looking for a full acquittal.”

The law on self-defense isn’t as clear-cut here as in other states. While states such as Florida have “stand your ground” statutes, Maryland says people have a “duty to retreat” when confronted with a deadly threat in public before responding with the same force.

If a jury finds that a killing was justified by self-defense, it’s instructed to find the defendant not guilty of murder. If the jury finds the defendant’s claims of self-defense mitigate his actions, the jury can convict on a lesser included charge, like manslaughter. In the teen’s case, the jury could find him guilty of firearms offenses, even if it acquits him of murder.

In the event the jury finds the teen not guilty of first-degree murder, but guilty of any other count, the defense can move to have the case transferred to juvenile court for sentencing. In that situation, state law says the trial judge must consider the age of the youth, their mental and physical condition, their willingness to receive treatment, the nature of the crimes and public safety — the same factors a previous judge considered when deciding the teen should be tried as an adult.

Sentences in juvenile court emphasize rehabilitation over punishment, but the Department of Juvenile Services’ jurisdiction over someone sentenced in juvenile court ends when they turn 21.

In trials where a defendant says they acted in self-defense, the prosecution and defense operate on different timelines. Prosecutors typically seek to slow down an encounter, highlighting potential opportunities for a defendant to run away or that suggest the victim wasn’t such a threat. The defense, meanwhile, will emphasize split-second decision-making required in situations that often unfold swiftly.

At his trial, Bates’ prosecutors will likely bring attention to some of the facts they laid out in court records: Reynolds was retreating when he was gunned down and at least one shot struck him in the back. They’ll likely note the teen walked away to retrieve the backpack — later found to have a gun in it — before coming back, pulling the mask over his face and opening fire.

According to court documents, the teen’s DNA was identified on the backpack with the gun. His attorneys say he was excluded as a possible source of DNA swabbed from the gun.

A forensics specialist takes a photo of a spray bottle of window cleaner while detectives investigate the scene of an altercation between a bat-wielding driver and squeegee workers near the Inner Harbor. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

It’s possible Gordon and Brown make a point of the DNA at trial. They’re certain to note the discrepancy in size between their young client and Reynolds, whom they’ve publicly likened to an NFL lineman.

“You have a big guy coming across the street with a metal bat. ... This thing was moving rapidly,” Brown told The Sun. “[Prosecutors are] Monday morning quarterbacking.”

In addition to witnesses to the fatal encounter, the jury is expected to see some video of the shooting at trial.

A driver’s dashcam captured part of the July 7, 2022, encounter. The footage picks up with Reynolds walking away from the teens and in the direction of his car. Three squeegee workers followed Reynolds, who turned toward them. As he charged, the bat raised over his head, they backed up. He swung the bat in the direction of a worker.

One witness told police he saw Reynolds hit a squeegee worker in the back with a bat, according to taped statement played for The Sun.

The dashcam video showed that another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble. That’s when another person shoots Reynolds five times.

Reynolds died at a hospital.

His loved ones gathered at the place he was killed to mark the anniversary of his death. They said a prayer and released a lantern in his memory.