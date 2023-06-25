Advertisement
Maryland

Man found dead from stab wounds in East Baltimore, police say

Baltimore Sun

A 60-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside an East Baltimore residence, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were called around 12:15 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Caroline Street in the Gay Street neighborhood for a reported cutting. There, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can be made at the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. People can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

