Jury selected in murder trial for teen squeegee worker charged with shooting bat-wielding man in Baltimore

A jury was seated for murder trial of 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man who approached a group of squeegee workers in Downtown Baltimore in 2022. (Baltimore Sun)

A jury was seated Monday to decide the trial of a teenager accused of gunning down a man who approached a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat at a busy Baltimore intersection in July 2022.

Attorneys chose from a pool of more than 100 prospects to empanel 12 jurors and four alternates to decide the case, which reignited a longstanding debate about the city’s policies around the practice of mostly young men and boys, predominantly Black, who wash windshields for quick cash.

Asked to stand if they had “strong feelings” about squeegee workers, some 70 prospective jurors rose to their feet — including seven of the 12 ultimately selected to decide the facts.

More prospective jurors reported having strong feelings about squeegee workers than those who said they knew details about the highly publicized case.

The teen, 16, is charged with murder and several firearms offenses in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds on July 7, 2022, near the corner of East Conway and Light streets. Lawyers for the teen, who was 14 when the shooting happened but is being tried as an adult, say he acted in self defense or defense of others who were washing windows.

The Baltimore Sun is not naming the defendant because he’s a minor.

Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer shot down a request for a postponement from the prosecution, which cited a last-minute exchange of evidence between the defense and state. Rather than delay the trial, Schiffer chose to exclude a police use-of-force expert the defense planned to call, but disclosed too late, and DNA results from a squeegee and a spray bottle found at the scene. In both instances, Schiffer found the evidence was irrelevant.

Schiffer told the jury she anticipated the lawyers would finish presenting evidence and making arguments by next Tuesday, kicking off jury deliberations, though the trial is scheduled for longer if needed.

From left to right, Becky Reynolds, Trey Tomaschko, Shannon Reynolds and attorney Thiru Vignarajah exit the Clarence Mitchell Courthouse on Monday morning as jury selection gets underway in the trial of a squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds at Conway and Light streets last year. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

After posing more than a dozen questions to the entire jury pool, Schiffer called prospective jurors to the bench individually to have them elaborate on their responses. White noise played over the courtroom speakers during the more personal conversations between the judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys.

Eight people stood in response to a question from Schiffer asking prospective jurors whether they or a family member had solicited money from motorists. One of those prospective jurors ended up on the jury.

Schiffer asked questions about squeegeeing at the defense’s request.

One of the teen’s attorneys, J. Wyndal Gordon, told reporters after court that he expected many jurors would express strong opinions about squeegee workers.

“If you live in Baltimore City, as each and every juror does, people have had experiences with squeegee workers, as they call them,” Gordon said. “Sometimes it’s been good, sometimes its been bad and sometimes they were indifferent about it. It didn’t upset me or surprise me at all that people had experiences with them. Our main duty was to get through those experiences and determine based on those experiences, ‘can they be fair?’”

Gordon said the defense was “100% confident” that the jurors selected could be fair “based upon how they answered the questions.”

The lawyers are slated to give opening statements in the case Tuesday, offering jurors with a preview of what each side believes the evidence will show.

Gordon said he planned to challenge that his client was the person who shot Reynolds. If the prosecution is able to prove that much, he said, the defense plans to establish that the teen acted in defense of himself or others.

If the jury finds the teen’s actions were completely justified by his position that he was defending himself or his peers, jurors will be instructed to acquit him of the killing altogether. If jurors believe the teen’s claims lessen his culpability, which is known as imperfect self defense or defense of others, they will be instructed to convict him of second-degree murder or manslaughter, rather than premeditated murder.

The jury could still convict the teen of firearms offenses in either case, but any guilty finding other than first-degree murder would allow his attorneys to ask for the case to be transferred to juvenile court for sentencing.

In trials where the accused claims self defense, prosecutors typically seek to slow-down often fast-paced encounters, bringing attention to moments where they say a defendant could’ve run away. In Maryland, people have a duty to retreat before resorting to deadly force when faced with a threat in public.

Key among evidence expected to be shown at trial is video from a driver’s dashcam, which captured part of the deadly encounter between Reynolds and the squeegee workers last summer.

The footage picks up with Reynolds walking away from the teens and in the direction of his car. Three squeegee workers followed Reynolds, who turned toward them. As he charged, the bat raised over his head, they backed up. He swung the bat in the direction of a worker.

One witness told police he saw Reynolds hit a squeegee worker in the back with a bat, according to taped statement played for The Sun.

The dashcam video showed that another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble. That’s when another person shoots Reynolds five times.

Thiru Vignarajah, a former prosecutor who has run for citywide office in Baltimore several times, is representing Reynolds’ family as a crime victims rights lawyer. After jury selection, Vignarajah said the family was “grateful for the outpouring of support from communities across Baltimore” on what was “obviously a really hard day.”

“Today moved us one step closer toward justice,” Vignarajah said.