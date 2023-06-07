Advertisement
Maryland

Woman critically injured in double shooting in Central Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday evening, police say

Baltimore Sun

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Central Southwest Baltimore that critically injured a 46-year-old woman and wounded a 21-year-old man, Baltimore Police said.

Officers patrolling on the 1300 block of Booth Street, on the border of the Franklin Square and Union Square neighborhoods, witnessed the shooting at about 6:23 p.m. Tuesday and found the man nearby suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs, police said in a news release.

The woman was also found nearby, at the intersection of McHenry Street and South Carey Street, police said. She was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Police said an unidentified suspect was arrested at the intersection where the woman was found.

Those with information are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Minutes later, Western District officers responded to a separate shooting in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue in the Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood. They found a 34-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital.

Those with information on the West Baltimore shooting can contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

