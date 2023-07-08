Re-imagining policing: BPD set to implement new redistricting plans on Sunday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Police Department is launching its new police districts, sectors and posts as part of the city’s re-imagining policing plan starting Sunday.

The department hopes redistricting will balance the workload, reduce driving distance across sectors and keep neighborhoods together while creating equitable response times and distribution of resources.

Advertisement

“We used a data-driven approach to develop sectors and posts that balances officer workload, better aligns with our staffing plan and ensures we are providing policing services more equitably for all neighborhoods across the city,” said Deputy Commissioner Eric Melancon in a news release.

BPD spent several months reviewing data for calls for service, crime trends and officer workload. The process included multiple rounds of community feedback and discussions with elected officials, business leaders and command members from each of the nine districts.

Advertisement

The city redrew the district boundaries with geographic realities, hospital locations and industrial versus residential areas in consideration. However, the boundaries can be withdrawn as more data is reviewed.

This announcement follows acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley saying the department was “too late” in having conversations about whether more police resources were needed in the area before the mass shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood last week.

The police department believes that changes to the boundaries will allow them to patrol resources effectively while renewing a sense of safety among communities in Baltimore.

To learn more about the redistricting process, visit Baltimorepolice.org/redistricting.

The citywide map, as well as a map of each district, can be found on BPD’s website at https://www.baltimorepolice.org/redistricting-map.